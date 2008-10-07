All MGM HD

MGM HD, the hi def movie channel that joins Time Warner Cable, Comcast and DISH, has announcements about staff – making their new exec ranks today’s focus.

LA-based GRACELYNN BROWN (on the left) is now the VP of Programming, coming over from the station-side where she was Director of Programming for KTLA. Supporting her is Director of Programming BERNARD NGUYEN-SOVAN, former Traffic Manager of World Champion Sports Network in LA.

Executive Director, Affiliate Sales is NY-based MARK ZELENZ. He’s making the switch from Elephant in the Room TV (GREAT name alert) and has a background at Si TV and Bloomberg TV. Also in the Big Apple is NICOLE MULHOLLAND who is the new Account Executive, Advertiser Sales leaving behind her slot at Yahoo where she was Account Manager, Advertising Sales.

Great news everybody!

