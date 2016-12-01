Zylight To Host Open House, Announces Holiday Rebates

LOS ANGELES – Zylight, a leading manufacturer and distributor of innovative LED lighting solutions, will host an open house on Dec. 7 from 6-9 p.m. at the company’s offices at 10718 McCune Ave. in Los Angeles. The company also announced its 2016 Holiday Rebate Program, which offers up to $200 to U.S. and Canadian customers on select products purchased online or through authorized dealers through Dec. 31.

During its open house, Zylight will have its entire product line on display, including its LED Fresnels and Newz on-camera light, as well as select products from distribution partner USHIO America. Plus, Zylight will showcase lights and accessories from Aladdin and LDDE, which the company began distributing exclusively throughout North America earlier this year. Aladdin’s product line includes the BI-FLEX flexible LED panels and ultraportable lights, while LDDE’s theatrical and specialty lighting instruments are used extensively throughout Europe’s leading theaters and opera houses.

“Our company has truly had a remarkable year, not only with our Zylight product line but with the addition of Aladdin and LDDE lights and accessories throughout the Americas,” said Joe Arnao, president of Zylight. “This is a great opportunity to network with fellow industry professionals while you demo the best and most unique professional LED lights in the business. Plus, we’ll have a few new surprises.”

The Zylight Holiday Open House is free, but space is limited. Attendees must be 21 or over and need to RSVP here. Tacos, microbrews, and other refreshments will be served, and door prizes will be awarded during the event. Details on the 2016 Holiday Rebate Program are available here.

ABOUT ZYLIGHT LLC

Founded in 2003, Zylight LLC is the leading manufacturer and distributor of intelligent LED lighting instruments for the film and video production industry. Every model in its easy-to-use lighting system produces fully calibrated bright white light, while some also provide a spectrum of adjustable colors without gels. Full wireless control and DMX integration are included, and AC or DC power options are available. The Zylight state-of-the-art LED system is truly the most unique and flexible lighting system on the market today. With more than 100 dealers worldwide, Zylight continues to develop innovative LED lighting solutions to help make your job easier. More Than Bright – Zylight. Find out more at www.zylight.com.