Zylia Expands Technical and Operations Teams to Address High Demand for Its 360-Degree Audio Recording Tech

POZNAN, Poland — July 3, 2019 — Zylia, a leader in the field of 3D audio recording and production, is expanding across technical and operational areas to address rapidly rising demand for the company's innovative ZYLIA ZM-1 microphone and 360-degree audio recording software. Zylia has hired Maurizio Barausse as key account manager, Marek Kabacinski and Krzysztof Klos as software testers, Michal Huflejt as a research engineer, Wojtek Blachowiak as a technical customer service expert, and Lidia Wojciechowska as office manager.

"We are committed to ensuring that even as Zylia grows, we maintain exceptional service and excellence in technical research and design," said Piotr Szczechowiak, Zylia co-founder and chief operating officer. "From day one, we have been dedicated to making sophisticated audio recording technology accessible and affordable. It is exciting to be adding further talent to the company to support our expanding customer base and to continue developing products that empower musicians and audio engineers to achieve greater creative freedom."

Barausse has been involved in pro audio since the early '90s, and he brings a wealth of knowledge to his role as key account manager. He is not only a singer-songwriter and owner of a recording studio, but also a student of sound and video technology with experience in both technical roles and international sales for the broadcast, AV, and music industries.

Both Kabacinski and Klos will focus on testing Zylia products, ensuring top-quality sound and flawless performance. Kabacinski joins Zylia with a degree in telecommunications engineering, and Klos joins the company with both education and experience in music and sound technologies. Huflejt, who will be responsible for research and engineering, has more than a decade of experience in product development, signal processing, and hardware.

With professional experience as a sound engineer and a creative musician in his free time, Blachowiak joins Zylia ready to support the company’s growing worldwide customer base. Working at Zylia headquarters in Poland, Wojciechowska will oversee an array of administrative and operational tasks to help keep the business running smoothly.

Further information about Zylia and the company's innovative 360-degree audio recording technology is available at www.zylia.co.

# # #

About Zylia

Zylia is an industry leader in the field of 3D audio recording and production. The technologies developed by Zylia improve the lives of musicians and audio creators, moving their listeners to the virtual world of sounds. With a passionate and dedicated team of experts in music production, audio research, software, business, and product development, the company crafts and delivers products with the potential to redefine and revolutionize the way sound and musical performances are recorded and produced. Leveraging their personal experience as musicians and tech gurus, along with input from music and audio communities around the world, Zylia's experts bring musicians agile recording tools that make it easy to be creative in any environment.

Link to Word Doc: www.wallstcom.com/Zylia/190703Zylia.docx

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Zylia/ZYLIA-new_employees.jpg

Photo Caption: Zylia is expanding across technical and operational areas to address rapidly rising demand for the innovative ZYLIA ZM-1 microphone.

Follow Zylia:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/zylia/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zylia/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/zyliasp

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeNdmyaAJfxk7Ut0q2mwEYA