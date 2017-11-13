Zoomin.TV Joins VEMOX™ Live TV Offering

West Palm Beach, FL – November 13, 2017 – As part of its industry-leading efforts to provide the Hispanic market with a wide selection of multicultural entertainment, Olympusat, Inc., one of the largest independent media companies specializing in the ownership, distribution, production and technical services of Spanish and English-language networks, has announced the addition of Zoomin.TV, the marketleader in speaking to Generation Z, to VEMOX™, the company’s OTT TV Everywhere solution.

VEMOX, Olympusat’s cost-efficient and reliable OTT solution, now offers its viewers the ability to watch Zoomin.TV, a live TV network that satisfies the entertainment needs of those looking to stay up-to-date with the latest trends, music, and games, as well as breaking news and online video content. Zoomin.TV provides its viewers access to thousands of stories from all over the world; video content produced by over 3,500 video journalists that hope to bring change and inspire today’s most influential generation.

“The addition of Zoomin.TV provides the Hispanic audience with even more high-quality entertainment options to choose from,” stated Aurora Bacquerie, Vice President of Channel Acquisitions at Olympusat. “We are excited to add Zoomin.TV to VEMOX’s robust lineup of Spanish-language content. I’m certain that their distinctive, engaging and exciting programming, it’s going to be very successful among our subscribers.”

“We are thrilled to bring our unique point of view and celebrated global storytelling to VEMOX’ audience,” said Martin Frontini, Zoomin.TV Managing Director LATAM & US Hispanics. “Our unique approach and highly appealing Gen Z MagaZines make us the main provider of content for their Gen Z and Millennials audiences.”

As part of MTG, the leading international digital entertainment group, Zoomin.TV is the world's largest online video publisher. The company operates one of the largest Multi-Platform Networks with 25,000 content creators targeting today's most influential audience, Generation Z.

VEMOX successfully combines technology and content giving unlimited access to over 60 Spanish-language live channels and thousands of on-demand movies and shows, making it easier for consumers to enjoy national and international programming live and on demand. VEMOX is available on Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, Google Play, the Apple Store and on many leading Smart TVs such as Samsung and LG. VEMOX is a trademark of Olympusat Inc.

To learn more about VEMOX™, please visit vemox.com

For more information on Zoomin.TV, visit zoomin.tv



