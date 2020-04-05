Zixi releases poll on media industry readiness in the face of Pandemic fears

April, 2020 - Zixi, the industry leader for enabling dependable, live broadcast-quality video over any IP, today announced the results of a poll of media company executives attending a Remote Monitoring and Management Webinar held March 31st, 2020.

The Media Industry has been hard hit with the ongoing pandemic, especially with so much of the industry’s operations based in the NYC area. With many inflexible hardware-based video infrastructures, keeping employees safe and at home while the show still goes on has been very difficult. While its true more and more companies are realizing the benefits of IP-based infrastructures, shifts towards software-based virtualized workflows and IP transmission have not happened fast enough for some.

Zixi recently conducted a webinar on “Pivoting to Remote Monitoring and Broadcast Operations”, and a poll of 80 leading global media company executives showed that the majority do not believe we are experiencing a one-time event and rather now believe that moving forward, they will need a permanent capability to enable broadcast quality live streaming operations from remote locations such as the home.

The poll showed that 53% believe the current statewide shutdowns will last for another 2-months, with only 16% believing this current shutdown will last for more than 6-months, while also indicating that 66% believe that this is not a single one-time event. Of those responding, 81% believe that their organizations require a permanent remote workforce capability for future breakouts from the current health crisis, or for potential future like incidents or disasters.

As part of the company’s initiative to help customers navigate through these unprecedented times when remote work is essential, Zixi recently offered new and existing Zixi customers the complimentary use of its cloud-based Video Control Plane, ZEN Master, for 3-months in an effort to facilitate the provisioning, orchestration monitoring and management of live video streams by operations staff safely working remotely. For more information please visit www.zixi.com.

