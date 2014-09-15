Zimmer Children's Museum Discovery Awards Gala to Honor Dick Lippin and Allison Shearmur at LA Gala Dinner on November 13, 2014

The Zimmer Children’s Museum Discovery Awards Gala will honor Dick Lippin, chairman and chief executive of the international consulting and public relations firm, The Lippin Group, and Allison Shearmur, the prominent film and television producer and founder of Allison Shearmur Productions. The event will be held at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on Thursday, November 13, 2014, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The evening will be chaired by Kevin Beggs, chairman of the Lionsgate Television Group, and Stephen J. Davis, president of Hasbro Inc., Global Entertainment and Licensing. Mr. Beggs and Mr. Davis are being joined by an illustrious group of co-chairs (list attached). Sheryl Wachtel serves as Gala Chair.

Mr. Lippin will receive the Icon Award, which is being presented for the first time in the Zimmer Children’s Museum’s history, for Dick’s many contributions to the Museum for a decade. Mr. Lippin serves on the Board of Directors of the Museum.

Ms. Shearmur will receive the Discovery Award, which is presented annually to extraordinary individuals who are leaders in their fields and communities.

“Zimmer Children’s Museum is an interactive children’s museum and youth development organization that helps young people develop their capacity for creating positive change through interactive learning, creative self-expression and leadership development. At our Zimmer Discovery Award Gala we honor Dick Lippin and Alli Shearmur, two individuals who lead us by example to do good and who inspire our community to act for change,” stated Esther Netter, CEO, Zimmer Children’s Museum

Ticket information and ad inquiries can be directed to Jenifer Ortiz at (818) 445-7877 or jenifer@redjproductions.com