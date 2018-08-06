ZHIYUN Set Stabilizers To Stun IBC2018

ZHIYUN, the pioneering stabilizer manufacturer, will mark its debut at IBC2018, September 14-18 on stand 8.B08, with the launch of Weebill, a new series of stabilizers for mirrorless cameras.

In addition, ZHIYUN will unveil a new version of its flagship CRANE stabilizer for professional cameras - CRANE 3 LAB.

“From professional content capture to social media, the entire video production industry is centered around video,” says Leo Wang, Vice President, ZHIYUN. “With the 5G network just around the corner, this trend will only increase, in turn, making the stability of videos absolutely crucial. Whereas previously, stabilizers were seen as a tool for professional filmmakers, in the future they are going to become a universal consumer electronics product that everyone can use. ZHIYUN’s mission is to provide stabilizers for all-level users and redefine the way people record life.”

Weebill is a new series of light weight stabilizers addressing the high demand for use of mirrorless cameras. Weebill LAB is the first product of this new lineup. CRANE 3 LAB, which not only builds on the legacy of CRANE 2 with trademark motor strength, excellent precision control and high-efficiency performance, but also integrates with a new design concept and delivers even more powerful functionality. Further details will be announced at IBC.

IBC2018 visitors will also get a chance to get their hands on ZHIYUN’s award-winning products including:

CRANE 2: The world’s first three-axis camera stabilizer with follow focus control was named Winner of the 2018 Red Dot Design Award. Designed for DSLRs weighing up to 3.2kg (7.05lbs), such as the Canon EOS, the CRANE 2 integrates 32-bit × 3 high-speed MCU parallel control technology, which realizes film-grade smoothness and unrivalled stable performance. CRANE 2 was also recognized as outstanding by Australia’s Good Design Award 2018 as Winner in the Product Design category. CRANE PLUS: As a more economic option to prosumers that supports camera payloads of 2.5kg featuring POV mode.

SMOOTH 4: Turns a smartphone into professional filmmaking equipment. It features an industry-first follow focus handwheel on a mobile gimbal, allowing smooth zooming and precise focusing; and a unique control panel that allows users to adjust parameters directly through hot keys without needing to touch the phone screen. SMOOTH 4 was named a CES Asia 2018 Innovation Awards Honoree.

ZHIYUN will also display at IBC, a wide range of accessories including Motion Sensor Remote Controller, Dual Handle, Mini Camera Monitor and Flexible Pipe, which are tailored to different needs in real life applications.

Wang adds, “We are excited to make 2018 our debut at IBC after years of dedicated R&D and achievement in stabilization systems. We look forward to sharing face to face conversations with all our customers at IBC, to advance our technological leadership and to meet new friends.”