ZEE Mundo Brings the Magic of Bollywood to Vemox

West Palm Beach, FL– October 16, 2017 – Olympusat, Inc., one of the largest independent media companies specializing in the ownership, distribution, production and technical services of Spanish and English-language networks, announced the addition of ZEE Mundo to VEMOX™, the company’s OTT TV Everywhere solution.

As part of Olympusat’s industry-leading efforts to provide the Hispanic market with a wide selection of multicultural entertainment, VEMOX now offers its viewers the ability to enjoy ZEE Mundo, featuring some of the most iconic Bollywood films and series, all dubbed in Spanish. Specifically designed to crossover cultures and showcase the wonders of India to the Americas, ZEE Mundo features some of India’s biggest stars including Salman Khan, Ajai Devgan, Priyanka Chopra and Paridhi Sharma, among many others.

“We are pleased to be part of the VEMOX offer to the Hispanic audience. This distribution partnership will allow ZEE Mundo, the best of Bollywood en Español, to expand its audience through exclusive appealing storylines to Hispanics,” said Javier Casella, Head of Business for the channel. “We look forward to market the channel along with VEMOX.”

Aurora Bacquerie, VP of Channel Relations at Olympusat, added: “India’s rich history and culture is often reflected through their movies and larger-than-life productions. It’s no surprise that the interest in Bollywood continues to increase worldwide.”

ZEE Mundo is part of ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Limited, one of the world’s leading content producers, aggregators, and distributors of programming, with an extensive library of more than 222,000 hours of content and more than one billion viewers across 171 countries.

VEMOX, Olympusat’s cost-efficient and reliable OTT solution, successfully combines technology and content granting unlimited access to over 60 Spanish-language live channels and thousands of hours of on-demand movies, series, and TV shows. VEMOX is available on Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, Google Play, the Apple Store and on many leading Smart TVs such as Samsung and LG. VEMOX is a trademark of Olympusat Inc.

