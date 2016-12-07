ZDF Modernizes Multiple Broadcast Studios with EditShare

Basingstoke, UK - December 7, 2016 - EditShare, a technology leader in intelligent shared storage and media management solutions, announced today that German broadcaster ZDF has begun a large-scale update of its broadcast studio locations including Bremen, Cairo, Istanbul, New York, Saarbrücken, Tel Aviv and Warsaw to an EditShare end-to-end media management workflow featuring a tiered storage environment with integrated production asset management. Transitioning from a legacy tape-based set up, each ZDF studio location will be equipped with an EditShare XStream HT 32TB shared storage platform and Ark 24-slot LTO tape library. The integrated Flow production asset management solution will provide end-to-end media management with tools to automate complex and or repetitive workflows.

Ronald Richter, a senior solutions architect with BFE Studio und Medien Systeme in Germany, the systems integrator overseeing the multi-site installation as prime contractor, emphasized the importance of integrating with the existing Avid Newscutter and P2 based broadcast systems, “We did a proof of concept with ZDF staff where they connected their Avid Newscutters to EditShare and put it through the usual workflow scenarios, using Flow to ingest P2 content and manage content archiving and restoration to and from Ark. Within 3 days ZDF was able to confirm that EditShare was the right solution for their expansive operation.”

In addition to facilitating content ingest, storage, archiving and asset tracking across the workflow, EditShare provides ZDF editors tools for media sharing. A core feature within XStream Shared Storage, EditShare advanced project and file sharing allows post teams to collaborate within a rules driven workflow so work is never accidently overwritten. “EditShare Shared Storage and Archiving is known for its open environment, supporting nearly every format and industry standard post production systems,” states Tara Montford, managing director, EditShare. “Combined with Flow production asset management, ZDF transforms the siloed aspects of their studio into a connected workflow that makes collaborating on projects and stories far easier than with the legacy tape-based solutions.” Flow Ingest generates proxies and stores in a database that can be accessed by anyone on the EditShare network with a Flow client. Easy-to-use tools let staff browse, perform shot selection and send to ZDF editors for final packaging. The turnkey EditShare shared storage solution offers straight-forward administration that is designed for creative teams to manage.

For more information on EditShare solutions, visit www.editshare.com.

About BFE

BFE Studio und Medien Systeme GmbH is a manufacturer-independent broadcast systems integrator with more than 40 years of experience in the planning and implementation of complex projects in the field of broadcast and media technology. As an expert and reliable partner, BFE supports customers in Europe, Asia, North Africa and the Middle East in the implementation of tailored solutions for their specific requirements. As a manufacturer of its own KSC product line, BFE markets control and management solutions for the professional television and radio industry. For more: www.bfe.tv.

About EditShare

EditShare is the technology pioneer in networked shared storage and tapeless, end-to-end workflow solutions for the post-production, TV, and film industries. EditShare's ground-breaking products improve efficiency and workflow collaboration every step of the way. They include video capture and playout servers, high-performance central shared storage, archiving and backup software, media asset management, and Lightworks - the world's first three-platform (Windows/OS X/Linux) professional non-linear video editing application.

©2016 EditShare LLC. All rights reserved. EditShare® is a registered trademark of EditShare LLC. All other trademarks mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

Press Contact

Anya Nelson

Zazil Media Group

(e) anya@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) +1 (617) 817-6559