Zanim8tion helps bring Pandora to life with AV Stumpfl’s Wings Vioso

For a three-month showcase starting December 7, 2016 in Taipei City, AVATAR™: Discover Pandora touring exhibition is based around the science and technology of the creatures and environments of James Cameron’s highest grossing film, Avatar.

Zanim8tion provided the playback and programming using AV Stumpfl®’s Wings Vioso software suite. As visitors explore the wildlife and landmarks of Pandora, each interactive video exhibit area will benefit from the video playback provided by Wings Vioso, each one remotely controlled with a hand held radio frequency transmitter by a live host presenter. Additionally, Zanim8tion has configured Wings Vioso to synchronize lighting and door controls within each room.

“AV Stumpfl’s Wings was the ideal software to use because of its integrated show control elements and the ability to synchronize that to the video and multi-channel audio.” explained Kevin Zevchik, Founder at Zanim8tion.

In this new 12,000-square-foot entertainment and educational experience, AVATAR: Discover Pandora features an in depth look at the world inhabited by the 9-foot blue humanoids known as the Na’vi, and take part in interactive activities based their on language, music and culture. Visitors will be able to interact with Pandoran wildlife, such as direhorses and viperwolves, and learn about the space travel and history behind the discovery of the planet. It is an experience that will delight fans as they await the sequel due for release in 2018.

Images and story source: GES, in collaboration with Lightstorm and Fox, will tour AVATAR: Discover Pandora to additional global markets after its premiere stop in Taipei, Taiwan. Additional details about this exciting exhibition will be released in the coming months. For more information, please visit www.avatardiscoverpandora.com. http://ges.com/eu/newsroom/2016/09/19/avatar-discover-pandora-exhibition-inspired-by-james-cameron-s-film-franchise-launches-its-worldwide-tour-december-7-in-taipei-taiwan