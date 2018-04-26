Zake Productions Embraces flowtech from Sachtler® and Vinten®

Lightweight and Easy-to-Deploy flowtech Tripod Technology Transforms Workflows at Successful Video Production Company in Singapore

SINGAPORE — April 26, 2018 — Zake Productions, a Singapore-based video production company with an impressive client roster, has chosen the award-winning flowtech carbon-fiber tripod technology from Sachtler and Vinten, both Vitec Group brands. Zake Productions uses a flowtech 75 tripod, equipped with a Sachtler Ace XL camera head, to capture 4K footage in all types of weather and in rugged locations around the world.

Image 1 of 7 Zake-Productions_Kitchen-Table Image 2 of 7 Zake-Productions_Front-View Image 3 of 7 Zake-Productions_Interview Image 4 of 7 Zake-Productions_Side-View-Finder Image 5 of 7 Zake-Productions-Kitchen-Table-Side Image 6 of 7 Zake-Productions-Side-View Image 7 of 7 Zake-Productions_Behind-the-Scenes

“At Zake Productions, we’re always looking for better and more innovative ways to tell a story and give our clients the highest-quality results — but we need the right tools for the job. When we heard about the flowtech tripod, we knew we had to have one in our operation,” said Zavier Ow, co-founder and producer, Zake Productions. “No other brand of tripod comes close to flowtech’s sleek, lightweight, and extremely easy-to-deploy design.”

Coming off three industry award wins at this month’s 2018 NAB Show, flowtech is an all-new tripod system that features incredibly fast-to-deploy legs, unique quick-release brakes, and easily adjustable levers for almost-instant setup in any type of remote production environment. These features mean all three legs can be deployed simultaneously and adjusted automatically to the ground’s surface, eliminating the need for operators to bend over and manually adjust multiple brakes on each leg.

To date, Zake Productions has used flowtech on a wide range of productions, including corporate shoots, commercials, and feature-length documentaries. Typical Zake projects use a two-person crew; therefore, speed and ease of setup are absolutely essential. One especially valuable flowtech feature is its ability to adjust instantly to heights as low as 26 centimeters (10 inches) and as high as 153 centimeters (60 inches) without the detachable spreader, and up to 157 centimeters (62 inches) high with the spreader.

Zavier added, “The flowtech hinge-lock mechanism, with only one easy-to-reach latch per leg, is a huge improvement over conventional tripods. You never have to move your hand away from the latch to raise or lower the tripod, and a simple lever makes attaching and detaching the feet super easy. Plus, flowtech’s extremely light weight is another huge benefit, since we move around a lot during a typical production. Instead of having to rent a tripod in a destination country, this tripod is light enough to fly with us to just about any location.”

Keefe Chan, Zake Productions co-owner, added, “We came to fully appreciate flowtech recently when we were required by a partner producer to use another type of tripod. We were not happy trying to deploy the legs, which were flopping all over the place. The spreader was finicky, and the knobs were hard to adjust. We’re sure we could have deployed the flowtech in one third of the time it took to set up the other tripod.”

Keefe added, “In only two years, we’ve been able to build a world-class client list that includes IBM, HP, Facebook, LinkedIn, Warner Music, and other name brands. With tools like flowtech bringing greater ease, efficiency, and flexibility to the job, we’re able to achieve our clients’ vision in the most creative manner possible.”

More information on flowtech is available at www.flowtech-tripod.com.

Visit Vitec Group at BroadcastAsia2018, Stand 6J2-08

# # #

A Snapshot of Sachtler

Sachtler, founded in 1958 by cameraman Wendelin Sachtler, is a worldwide market leader in professional camera support systems for cinematography and television production. The Sachtler name has been a symbol of top quality and reliability for decades, and the company’s extensive range of camera support systems and finely modulated line of reportage lighting products make Sachtler a highly qualified partner for broadcast and film applications. Offering numerous workshops and training sessions, the Wendelin Sachtler Academy has become a global center for invaluable know-how and the exchange of information, creating the ideal international platform for creative talent. Sachtler is part of the Vitec Group. For more information, visit www.sachtler.com.

A Snapshot of Vinten

Vinten, a Vitec Group brand, is a leading provider of manual and robotic camera support systems. Customers rely on Vinten’s engineering excellence and globally supported solutions for a wide range of technologies and markets. Founded over 100 years ago by William Vinten, the Vinten brand is still based on its founder's guiding principles of highly innovative design and extreme precision in manufacturing. Offering a best-in-class range of products that includes manual supports, robotic heads, pedestals, and controllers, Vinten is the premium solution for studio and outside broadcast. With over 80 registered patents, Vinten frees the camera operator's creativity by making camera operation effortless. For more information on Vinten, visit www.vinten.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Link to Word Doc:www.wallstcom.com/TheVitecGroup/180426SachtlerVinten.docx

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/TheVitecGroup/Sachtler-Vinten_ZakeProductions-Images.zip

Photo Caption: Zake Productions Using flowtech