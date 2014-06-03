YuMe Releases First-Of-Its-Kind Reach Calculator Based On Nielsen Research

Interactive tool and multi-screen research help brand advertisers grasp the effect small budget shifts have on reach and brand impact

REDWOOD CITY, CA – June 2, 2014 – YuMe, Inc. (NYSE:YUME), a leading provider of digital video brand advertising solutions, today released the first-of-its kind interactive Reach Calculator based on US results of its multi-national research with Nielsen on multi-screen reach and brand impact. The fully-functional tool computes unduplicated reach across TV, online, smartphone, tablet, and connected TV and serves as a directional tool for marketers to use while developing their multi-screen video plan

“We’re responding to our clients requests for more insight into why they should shift dollars from TV to digital and, more importantly, how much and the impact of doing so on brand metrics,” says Ed Haslam, SVP Marketing, YuMe. “This is the first time we have built a tool based on research that media agencies can use in their offices to do multi-screen video planning.”

Client reactions to the calculator, which was recently presented at YuMe’s global research roadshow as part of a larger Nielsen-powered research study, ranged from ‘very useful’ to ‘I can’t wait to begin using this’. The study that spurred the calculator was comprised of two different studies – an online media survey and an in-person media lab. The results include findings for advertisers around US connected device ownership and how to more accurately plan reaching their target audience across digital video screens.

“This research and accompanying Reach Calculator gives us a tangible resource to bring to the clients now,” says David Klein, Group Planning Director, Assembly. “I think we know the concept of adding a new media channel to our mix, but having the ability to break it out between the different channels and screens is important to us.”

The online multi-screen reach survey of more than 1,000 US respondents (adults 18+) showed:

The average household has 4.4 devices

Smartphones and tablets are nearly as popular as computers

87% of consumers use devices while the TV is on

The multi-device media lab portion, held at CBS’ Television City studied more than 700 adults aged 18-49. The lab tested each respondent’s experience while looking at a series of ad-powered comedy sketches on smartphone, tablet, computer and OTT (over-the-top) devices. Results showed two major findings:

Biggest incremental gains were achieved when three or more devices were brought into the mix

Emerging OTT devices, such as Roku, continue to provide a positive halo effect

To read the full YuMe-Nielsen report, view the infographic, or to watch the video, visit: www.YuMeResearch.com

This research will be presented on an upcoming ANA webinar on June 25th – click here for more information or to register.

To demo the Reach Calculator, visit: yumecalculator.com.

Research Methodology

The multi-screen reach study involved a comprehensive online survey representative of the US population across adoption and usage of 24 different connected devices at an individual and household level. The study further looked at motivations for adoption and use of these devices, and cross device utilization, to provide a unique database for developing reach estimates. Output included a directional reach calculator capable of running numerous digital device allocation and budget scenarios to estimate total TV + digital reach.

