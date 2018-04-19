Yu-Gi-Oh! THE DARK SIDE OF DIMENSIONS Makes Its Way to STARZ Networks in the U.S.

As a follow-up to its limited worldwide theatrical release of Yu-Gi-Oh! The Dark Side of Dimensions in 2017, 4K Media Inc., the Konami Digital Entertainment, Inc. subsidiary that manages the Yu-Gi-Oh! brand outside of Asia, announced today that the movie is now available on STARZ.

“We are excited for this partnership, especially since Starz picked up the home video rights for Yu-Gi-Oh! The Dark Side of Dimensions,” said Kristen Gray, SVP of Operations and Business & Legal Affairs at 4K Media. “With this, Starz becomes America’s one-stop shop for fans to view Yu-Gi-Oh! The Dark Side of Dimensions in the comfort of their homes.”

In Yu-Gi-Oh! The Dark Side of Dimensions, the stakes have never been higher; the rivalries never as fierce; the risks never so great. One wrong move—one card short—and it's game over for good. A decade in the making, Yu-Gi-Oh! The Dark Side of Dimensions features new designs and an all-new story from the original creator of the global phenomenon, Kazuki Takahashi. His masterful tale features anime's most beloved characters in their long-awaited return: Yugi Muto, Seto Kaiba and their faithful friends Joey Wheeler, Tristan Taylor, Téa Gardner and Bakura. It's the most highly anticipated re-YU-nion ever!