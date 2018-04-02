¡Sorpresa! Gets Ready to Rev It Up with the Premiere of Yu-Gi Oh 5D’s

West Palm Beach, FL – March 29, 2018 – As part of its efforts to provide its audience with top-rated entertainment, ¡Sorpresa!, the Spanish-language children’s channel that offers fun and educational programming from Latin America and around the world, announced the network premiere of the highly-acclaimed animated series Yu-Gi Oh! 5D’s, one of the most successful installments of the world-famous Yu-Gi Oh! franchise.

Starting Monday, April 2, fans of the of one of the most renowned anime franchises in the planet, will be able to rev it up with Yu-Gi Oh! 5D’s on weekdays at 6 p.m. EST. Created by the talented manga artist and game creator, Kazuki Takahashi, Yu-Gi Oh! 5D’s follows a story many years in the future after the exploits of Yugi Mutou. Domino City, now known as Neo Domino City, has become a futuristic society where dueling has kicked into overdrive combining skill, speed and cutting-edge technology. The new “Riding Duels” are not just about winning or losing, especially for Yusei Fudou, a young duelist whose main desire is to reclaim what is rightly his from an old friend. However, his journey turns into much more than what he and his newfound companions, called "Signers", would have ever bargained for.

“We are certain that the addition of Yu-Gi Oh! 5D’s to !Sorpresa!’s fun and exciting programming lineup couldn’t have come at a better time, giving access to one of the most internationally-renowned anime franchises to a new generation of Hispanic followers and fans,” stated Jesús Piñango, Director of TV Content Strategy at Olympusat. “Since its inception, the Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D’s has amassed a loyal and passionate fanbase around the globe, which is why we are proud to introduce such a successful franchise to our audience.”

Produced by 4K Media, Inc., Yu-Gi Oh! 5D’s features a star-pack creative team led by Kazuki Takahashi, as well as noteworthy writers and directors including Katsumi Ono, John Dominic Drdek, and Ryo Yasumura.

¡Sorpresa! is owned and operated by Olympusat Inc., and it’s currently available on Charter Spectrum, Claro TV, Cox Communications, Frontier Communications, Liberty, Suddenlink and VEMOX™.

For more information on ¡Sorpresa!’s programming, including tune in dates and times, please visit sorpresatv.com.