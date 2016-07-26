YouTube Spaces and Telemundo Partner to Bring Production Resources to Creators in Miami

MIAMI – July 26, 2016 – YouTube Spaces and Telemundo, the #1 producer of Spanish-language content in the U.S., today announced a partnership to bring a YouTube Pop-Up Space to Miami at Wynwood Warehouse Project on July 26-28, 2016. Telemundo will be the broadcast network partner at the three-day event that will bring together YouTube creators and Telemundo stars to generate original content. YouTube creators will then have the chance to enter their original content in a competition sponsored by Telemundo with the chance to win the “Best Novela Scene by YouTube Creators” award at Telemundo’s Premios Tu Mundo 2016 awards in August.

YouTube Spaces are production facilities designed to help creators produce video content, learn new skills, and collaborate with the YouTube creative community. There are nine YouTube Spaces across the globe in Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, New York, Sao Paulo, Berlin, Paris, Mumbai and Toronto. YouTube Pop-up Spaces is a global initiative to support endemic content creator communities outside these markets and empower them with resources and opportunities to grow.

The YouTube Pop-up Space Miami will be a three day version of our permanent spaces and will allow creators to learn, connect and create with one another through workshops, social hours and have access the latest production resources available. It will also feature re-created sets from novelas produced by Telemundo Studios. YouTube creators will have the opportunity to create three to five minute original videos that feature key elements of the most-memorable novela scenes with top Telemundo talent.

"We are thrilled to partner with Telemundo, to bring a YouTube Pop-up Space to Miami, which has always had a very diverse creative community," said Juanjo Duran, Head of Multicultural Content at YouTube. "Telemundo is a true innovator that recognizes the value of engaging the YouTube community and has found new ways to collaborate with sought after creators to delight their fans."

"Collaborating with leading YouTube creators in this first-ever ‘YouTube Pop-Up Space Miami’ allows us to discover new twists on our beloved novela format," said Peter E. Blacker, Executive Vice President of Digital Media and Emerging Business for NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises. “We are excited to bring some of the most innovative creations and creators from YouTube into the live broadcast of our Premios Tu Mundo 2016 award show this August."

YouTube sensations like Sebastian Villalobos, Sandra Cires, Mario Ruiz and more, in addition to Telemundo novela stars such as Gabriel Rossi and Alexandra Pomales, will make appearances at the event and will collaborate to compete for Telemundo’s “Best Novela Scene by YouTube Creators” award.

Telemundo will choose five finalists to be invited to the Premios Tu Mundo 2016 red carpet, live show and after party, in addition to taking part in interviews on “Un Nuevo Dia.” Telemundo will select the video with the most YouTube engagement as winner for the “Best Novela Scene by YouTube Creators” award category during the live broadcast of Telemundo’s Premios Tu Mundo 2016, which will air live August 25, from the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Fl.

About YouTube Spaces

YouTube Spaces are state-of-the-art production facilities designed specifically for YouTube creators to produce great video content, from production and editing through uploading to YouTube. Run by YouTube's in-house experts, the Spaces serve as a creative production facility for both established and emerging YouTube creators who are part of the YouTube Partner Program. Located in Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, New York, São Paulo, Berlin, Paris, Mumbai and Toronto. YouTube Spaces enable creators to learn from industry experts, collaborate with other creators, and have access to the latest production and post-production digital video equipment -- all made at no charge by YouTube provided you qualify and your application to use the Space is accepted. For more information, please visit www.youtube.com/space.

About Telemundo

Telemundo is a world-class media company leading the industry in the production and distribution of high-quality Spanish-language content across its multiplatform portfolio to U.S. Hispanics and audiences around the world. The network features original scripted dramas from Telemundo Studios – the #1 producer of Spanish-language primetime content – as well as non-scripted productions, theatrical motion pictures, specials, news and first-class sports events, reaching 94% of U.S. Hispanic viewers in 210 markets through its 17 owned stations and 52 broadcast and MVPD affiliates. TELEMUNDO is part of NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises, a division of NBCUniversal, one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

