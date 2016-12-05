YouTube Announces Christmas Special Starring Mariah Carey

YouTube today announced that it has ordered “The Keys of Christmas,” a holiday special starring global superstar Mariah Carey and YouTube musical sensation Rudy Mancuso that features original musical performances by many of the hottest acts around including Carey, Ciara, DJ Khaled and Fifth Harmony. “The Keys of Christmas” will debut on YouTube Red on December 19, 2016.

The star-studded ensemble cast will shepherd Mancuso on a magical adventure of the true meaning of Christmas. This seasonal tale, produced for YouTube Red by Executive Producer Mariah Carey, Magic Carpet Productions, Endemol Shine North America’s digital studio Endemol Shine Beyond USA, Just Entertainment Studios and Adam Paul, will uncover what happens when you accidentally go off the grid on Christmas Eve with no phone and no way to function on this festive night. Mariah Carey, Stella Bulochnikov, Dan Ilani and Adam Paul serve as Executive Producers.

World renowned and Grammy Award-winning music director Dave Meyers (Katy Perry’s “Firework,” Pink’s “Just Like Fire” and Rihanna’s “Where Have You Been”) will direct “The Keys of Christmas.” This special will also feature original musical performances by Alex Aiono, Boyce Avenue, Nicky Jam, Bebe Rexha and Gregory Brothers. Boxing legend Mike Tyson will make a special appearance, as he and the others join Mariah to show Rudy the true meaning of Christmas.

“Music is wildly popular on YouTube and we're excited to bring together some of the biggest names in music alongside some of the biggest stars on YouTube. The musical icons and rising artists in ‘The Keys of Christmas’ bring this new holiday tale to life,” said Ben Relles, Head of Unscripted for YouTube Originals. “We are also thrilled to have YouTube comedy star Rudy Mancuso in his first leading role in a music special.”

“‘The Keys of Christmas’ is truly a modern take on the holiday variety special, bringing together traditional and digital natives in this very unique musical format for the YouTube audience,” said Bonnie Pan, President, Endemol Shine Beyond USA. “Dave Meyers, who has an amazing track record working with the top musical acts of our time, had a vision and was able to weave that into a fresh new format with the likes of Mariah Carey, Ciara, DJ Khaled, Fifth Harmony, Rudy Mancuso and many other incredible performers just in time for Christmas.”

“Nothing makes you believe in a Christmas miracle more than creating a show where over 20 super stars from Mariah Carey to DJ Khaled, Rudy Mancuso, Fifth Harmony and the champ himself, Mike Tyson, all come together,” said Justin Hochberg, CEO of Just Entertainment Studios. “Christmas is the global holiday, so launching this show with YouTube Red in the U.S. and so many other countries all on one magical night is the perfect partnership; and would make Santa proud.”

YouTube Red is a paid membership that gives you an enhanced, uninterrupted experience across YouTube, YouTube Music, and YouTube Gaming. Members also get exclusive access to new Original series and movies from top YouTube creators. YouTube Red is currently available in the United States, Australia, New Zealand and Mexico, with plans for additional international expansion next year.