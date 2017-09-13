You.i TV Ramps Up Sales Team With the Addition of Three Digital Media Veterans

Ottawa, ON, Canada – September 13, 2017 – You.i TV today announced that it is expanding to meet growing worldwide demand for cross-platform video app experiences with the hiring of three highly accomplished digital media executives: Perry Weinstein, Andrew Leighton and Peter Goldstein. Each brings more than two decades of media, entertainment and high-tech industry expertise and relationships both domestically and internationally.

As Vice President of Sales and International Development,Weinsteinwill spearhead global initiatives for You.i TV’s entry into new markets. Weinstein brings deep industry experience to the company having previously served as both general manager and head of global strategic accounts for Accedo where he oversaw the delivery of dozens of multi-screen services. Prior to that, he founded and served on the board of two streaming media startups. Weinstein also has built successful business units from the ground up as an executive for both Harris Corporation and Thomson/Technicolor.

Leighton, who joins as Vice President for You.i TV's Eastern Region business, will help to increase the company's visibility with both national and global media accounts. Leighton spent 11 years with thePlatform, a Comcast company, for which he served as a senior director of sales and worked directly with their top customers including leading broadcasters, operators and publishers. Prior to thePlatform, Leighton held senior sales positions with a variety of software and streaming video solutions providers.

Goldstein,Senior Director of West Coast Sales, will complement You.i TV’s existing Los Angeles market operations with a direct presence in Seattle and Silicon Valley. Goldstein most recently had been director of West Coast sales for thePlatform, and spent more than seven years as vice president, sales and business development with Mixpo, a provider of video advertising solutions for media companies and agencies. Goldstein also spent 10 years in sales with Entercom Broadcasting, a leading radio station group.

“We are on a mission to build a strategic and geographically diverse team of the best talent in the industry,” said Dan Beer, COO for You.i TV. “Perry, Andrew and Peter are powerhouses in their own right given their domain and tech expertise. It’s that killer combination from our entire team that helps our customers make user experience decisions to move their businesses forward.”

You.i TV will be conducting meetings with customers, prospects and global partners Sept. 14-19 at IBC 2017 in Amsterdam. To schedule a meeting, please emailhello@youi.tv.