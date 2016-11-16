You.i TV Named a Fastest Growing Technology Company in North America by Deloitte

Ottawa, ON, Canada – Nov. 16, 2016 – You.i TV, a global leader in video app experience platforms, today announced that it has cracked the upper echelons of both the Deloitte Technology Fast500™ NA and the Deloitte Canada’s Technology Fast50™ in recognition of the company’s rapid growth.

In its first year in the Deloitte rankings, You.i TV was identified as the 127th fastest growing company on the Technology Fast500 North America list. The company’s 815% growth over the past five years also earned it a 16th place ranking on the Deloitte Canada’s Technology Fast50. You.i TV was listed by Deloitte as a “company to watch” only last year.

"One of my favourite words is “audacious”. It drives the entire team to challenge everything, to see what others can’t see, and not to be shy to break new ground," remarked Jason Flick, CEO, Co-Founder, and Chairman of You.i TV. "It’s what has fueled these accomplishments and will continue to define our future. On behalf of everyone here at You.i TV, I’d like to thank our customers who have been central to our success and to Deloitte for this recognition."

"Our personal and professional lives are shifting in response to new technologies and business models that are changing the way we work and live," said Sandra Shirai, principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP and U.S. technology, media and telecommunications leader. "The 2016 Technology Fast 500 winners are supporting this shift by creating experiences for their customers, surpassing expected possibilities and helping to envision even more effective and ingenious solutions. That means taking risks, encouraging experimentation and embracing transformation."

You.i TV is in the business of building the future of TV. Headquartered in Ottawa’s tech sector and founded by veteran software entrepreneurs, Jason Flick and Stuart Russell, You.i TV is revolutionizing the entertainment industry with their You.i Engine technology. In a nutshell, You.i Engine takes inspiration from video game development by converting designs into a single code base which developers then use to create video apps for mobile, tablet, game consoles and TV. It blows away the traditional process, creating amazing experiences for users which is why major brands like TBS, TNT, TCM, CFL, YTV, Disney Jr. and Sony Crackle (to name a few) are already using You.i Engine to power their TV apps today. You.i TV recently secured $12 million USD in strategic funding led by Time Warner Investments.

Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™ provides a ranking of the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2012 to 2015.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $50,000 USD, and current-year operating revenues of at least $5 million USD. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

Deloitte’s Canada’s Technology Fast 50™ recognizes the 50 fastest growing Canadian technology companies with the highest percentage revenue growth over five years. Qualifying companies must have headquarters in Canada, have been in business for at least three years, have revenues of at least $5 million, own proprietary technology, and conduct research and development activities in Canada.

You.i TV is a privately held company serving TV and media companies worldwide with a multi-screen video app platform that creates fans, engages users and converts consumers. The platform, You.i Engine, lets brand owners build personalized, profitable experiences quickly on all platforms – mobile devices, set-top boxes, consoles, and streaming devices – from a single code base. Organizations such as Turner, Sony, Rogers Communications, Corus Entertainment and the Canadian Football League are spearheading their direct-to-consumer strategies using You.i TV-powered video applications. You.i Engine has been licensed in major industry genres, including entertainment, kids, sports, and news. Visit us at www.youi.tv.