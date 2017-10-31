You.i TV engages Disney, Roku, Turner on platform fragmentation at Streaming Media West

Ottawa, ON, Canada – Oct. 31, 2017– You.i TV will quarterback a conversation this week among major media and platform brands – including Disney, Roku, Turner, and Float Left – of the challenges that platform fragmentation poses for the content industry.

At the Streaming Media West conference on Thursday, Nov. 2, You.i TV Director of Business Development Allan Isfan will lead a discussion of the issues that content providers face having to write apps for hundreds of variations of consumer devices, as well as strategies that can be used to quickly and efficiently extend cross platform reach and streamline app store certification processes.

Entitled “So Many Platforms, So Little Time,” the panel will be held from 4:00-5:00 PM in Room B105 of the Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach. In addition to Isfan, panelists include:

Kimberly Hicks, Vice President, Digital Media, Disney Channels Worldwide, Disney ABC Television Group

Tedd Cittadine, Vice President, Content Distribution, Roku

Karina Kogan, Senior Vice President, Digital Media, TBS/TNT, Turner

Tom Schaeffer, CEO, Float Left Interactive

More information on the panel and on the Streaming Media West program is available athttp://www.streamingmedia.com/Conferences/West2017/Thursday.aspx.

