You.i TV bottles premium user experience platform in newly launched out-of-box product

Ottawa, ON, Canada – Dec. 15, 2016 – You.i TV, a global leader in video experience platforms, today announced You.i Engine One – a solution that enables media companies to halve the development effort involved in delivering VOD and TV Everywhere services across all form factors: phones, tablets and television screens.

Pre-packaged and pre-configured, this launch continues the trend of You.i TV’s products making cross-platform app design and delivery more accessible for all. You.i Engine One gives brands and content owners unprecedented design flexibility in an out-of-the-box solution, and is pre-integrated with popular online video platform (OVP) backends to support the essential elements of VOD and TVE services. It was created to give media owners an advantage in the rapidly changing streaming video landscape.

A study by Digital TV Research concluded that global OTT TV and video revenues will reach $51.1 billion in 2020, which represents a massive increase from the $4.2 billion recorded in 2010, and the $26.0 billion expected in 2015. To compete in this rapidly growing field, content providers need to deliver applications that can reach their customers cross platform, while managing the development effort and costs involved in doing so.

Traditionally, launching new video applications natively across platforms forced tradeoffs in reach, user experience and time to market. You.i Engine One eliminates the need to settle, making premium video experiences faster, easier and more affordable than ever before.

“We’ve been on mission to make great design and superior tech truly accessible from the start,” said Jason Flick, CEO for You.i TV. “You.i Engine One puts the boots to the unnecessary complexity around video apps today. Ultimately, freeing content owners to focus on the user experience makes good business sense.”

You.i Engine One provides comprehensive end-to-end capabilities for video applications:

Customizable and configurable user experience with Adobe After Effects including core views, animation, navigation, search, content filtering, settings, favourites list, ratings, recommendations and deep links

Full player functionality including closed captioning, state base play, casting, airplay across popular platform players such as AV Player, EXO Player, castLabs and UWP Player

Pre-integrated to standard OVPs with optional integration adapters for authentication, entitlements, content discovery, payment gateway, personalization, ad monetization, reporting, QoS and analytics

GPU hardware acceleration on all platforms, built on standard APIs, including OpenGL Open ES and DirectX

Cross platform support for iOS, Android, tvOS, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation, Xbox and Microsoft UWP

You.i TV will be hosting demo meetings in their suite in the Wynn Encore Tower Suites at CES 2017 from January 4th until January 7th.