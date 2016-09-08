You.i TV Boosts Worldwide Clout, Adds EPAM to Partner Program

Amsterdam, The Netherlands – Sept 8th, 2016 – You.i TV, a global leader in video app experience platforms, today announced a significant increase in its ability to drive worldwide adoption of rich, universal user experiences on any device with the addition of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM), a leading global provider of product development and software engineering solutions, as a You.i TV Partner Program member.

EPAM has selected the You.i Engine video app experience platform as a key element of its Media Commerce Platform, a pre-built solution and business model that enables companies of any size to deliver brand experiences and content to customers on any device. In addition, You.i Engine will be integrated into new EPAM solutions that are expected to provide customers with a wide range of deployment options, from turnkey, end-to-end services to front-end customization that enables high-quality, universal user experiences.

Working with the You.i Engine software development kit, Partner Program members can: deliver immersive brand experiences across all platforms from a single code base without traditional device constraints; accelerate app updates across all platforms simultaneously; provide full-motion, video game-like interfaces and apps; and dramatically reduce total cost of ownership for video app experiences.

“Rapid deployment of user experiences at scale is essential to success in today’s fast-moving digital marketplace,” said Robert Koch, Global Head of Media and Entertainment, EPAM “You.i Engine’s ability to streamline and enhance the development process enables new and existing EPAM customers to create rich apps that capitalize on market opportunities, without the delays of authoring apps for each make and model of device.”

“We have seen increasing desire from media and entertainment companies who recognize the value of superior user interfaces,” said Dan Beer, COO for You.i TV. “EPAM brings global reach and a well-deserved reputation for superior service that will enable customers worldwide to enjoy the time-to-market, cost-effectiveness and quality of experience benefits of You.i Engine.”

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM), a leading global product development and platform engineering services company, is focused on delivering results through best-in-class software engineering, combined with innovative strategy, consulting and design capabilities. With 23 years of experience in the information technology industry, EPAM’s 18,000 people serve our customers in over 25 countries across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. EPAM was ranked #8 in FORBES 25 Fastest Growing Public Tech Companies and ranked as a top information technology services company on FORTUNE’S 100 Fastest Growing Companies. For more information, please visit http://www.epam.com/ and follow EPAM on Twitter (@EPAMSYSTEMS) and LinkedIn.

About You.i TV

You.i TV is a privately held company serving TV and media companies worldwide with a multi-screen video app platform that creates fans, engages users and converts consumers. The platform, You.i Engine, lets brand owners build personalized, profitable experiences quickly on all platforms - mobile devices, set-top boxes, consoles, and streaming devices - from a single code base. You.i TV products power some of the most popular TV applications in market today for Sony Crackle, Turner Broadcasting, shomi and Corus Entertainment, and You.i Engine has been licensed in all industry sub-segments: entertainment, kids, sports, and news. Visit us at www.youi.tv