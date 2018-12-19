You.i TV Names Simon Leadlay as Global Pay-TV Business Development Lead

Ottawa, ON, Canada – December 19, 2018 – , the leader in software tools for addressing cross-platform app development, today announced an intensified emphasis on international growth, naming Simon Leadlay to lead the company’s global pay-TV business development efforts.

Leadlay, who is highly regarded for spearheading customer deployments of advanced technologies, is responsible for helping pay-TV operators in Europe, North America and beyond to harness the benefits of the You.i TV’s app development platform. Leveraging a variety of technical approaches, including support for the React Native application framework, You.i Engine One enables customers’ in-house development teams to create unified cross-platform user interfaces for both set-top box and consumer devices, achieving faster development velocity, and driving new revenue opportunities.

“There’s direct linkage between cross-platform unification of user experiences and increases in customer engagement and monetization opportunities,” said Don Liberty, senior vice president, business development for You.i TV. “Simon’s industry expertise, his understanding of customer needs, and his collaborative approach all will help pay-TV to maximize how You.i Engine can create transformative relationships with subscribers.”

“The rapid pace of technology advancement and the rise of viewing on connected TVs and handheld devices have led to unprecedented fragmentation of the pay-TV ecosystem,” said Leadlay. “My mission is simple: To help operators develop and deploy innovative services that deliver seamless and enjoyable user experiences across all devices. That’s the key to driving subscriber loyalty and higher ARPU.”

A 15-year pay-TV veteran, Leadlay served as director of pay TV product management and business development for Accedo prior to joining You.i TV. During seven years with Latens Systems, Pace and ARRIS, he was integral to the companies’ productization and sales and marketing efforts for next-generation user experiences. Previously, he held technical marketing and development positions with Espial, Nortel, and Ingenia Communications.

Simon Leadlay and the You.i TV team will be exhibiting at C-Space during CES 2019, January 7-10. To see what's new in cross-platform development for unified app strategies, book a private meeting: visit.