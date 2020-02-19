Yorktel Announces Acquisition of Video Corporation of America’s Business Assets

Eatontown, New Jersey (February 18, 2020) - Yorktel, a leading provider of collaboration and managed service solutions for enterprise, public sector, education and healthcare customers worldwide — announced today that it will be acquiring the business assets of Video Corporation of America (VCA), a New Jersey-based provider of audio video integration, digital signage, and unified communications solutions and services.

"With very little overlap in our respective customer portfolios, the team at VCA brings extensive experience in audio and video systems integration that will enhance Yorktel’s existing capabilities, including engineering, fabrication, field resources, digital signage, and help desk support,” said Ken Scaturro, President and COO, Yorktel. “In turn, the VCA customers will now be able to receive a broader suite of services, including managed conferencing services to include monitoring and alarming, media services and a full suite of staff augmentation skill sets. They can also benefit from Yorktel’s robust Microsoft and Cisco practices,” Scaturro added.

Founded in 1972, VCA has had a long and successful history providing Audio Visual, Post-Production and Broadcast, Digital Signage, and Unified Communications solutions and support services for some of the most prestigious organizations in the world. The company has a 25,000 square foot fabrication facility in the greater New York City area that Yorktel will now be able to leverage for its expanding customer demand.

“I am delighted to have the opportunity to bring the team at VCA over to Yorktel,” commented Dave Berlin, President, VCA. “Both our companies share the same values, long history, and commitment to customer success. I am proud to be able to bring VCA’s legacy of technical innovation, deep domain expertise and strong customer relationships to Yorktel.”

About Yorktel

For over 35 years, Yorktel (www.yorktel.com) has been a leader in helping enterprise, healthcare, education and public sector customers plan, navigate and successfully execute their digital workplace transformation initiatives. Our global team works with yours to ensure all aspects of these initiatives, including systems evaluations, network preparedness, technology assessments, change management planning, device and network management and monitoring have been addressed. We then design, integrate and manage the communication and collaboration solutions that enable your connected workforce. Follow Yorktel on Twitter: @yorktelcorp.