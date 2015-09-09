YANGAROO Launches Major Technology Platform Update

Major update provides a new look that is faster, more responsive, and optimized for desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile devices

TORONTO, CANADA September 8, 2015 – YANGAROO Inc. (TSX-V: YOO, OTC: YOOIF), the leading secure digital media management and distribution company, today announced the launch of a major update to its technology platform, an extension of YANGAROO’s patented Digital Media Distribution System (DMDS), which provides a new look and user interface that is faster, more responsive, and optimized for use on desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile devices. The interface scales efficiently to maximize screen real estate even on the latest 4k monitors.

The enhancements encompass the entire YANGAROO Advertising and YANGAROO Music applications.There were two primary areas of focus. The first is the user’s library – users can now see more data and power users can better control what data they want to see. Most common functions can now be performed with a single click. Users sending media have also been provided a number of new workflow tools that make list management and asset/destination grouping and segmentation simpler and more efficient.

The “new look” YANGAROO platform will continue to evolve with future near term modifications to include workflow updates for music and music video senders, tracking services integrations drag-and-drop traffic data management and advanced broadcast automation features and functionality.

“Our team enjoys collaborating with both customers and partners,” said Richard Klosa, Chief Technology Officer, YANGAROO Inc. “This release demonstrates our ongoing commitment to building tools and interfaces that make the process and workflows associated with media distribution faster and easier.”

About YANGAROO

YANGAROO is a company dedicated to digital media management. YANGAROO’s patented Digital Media Distribution System (DMDS) is a leading secure B2B digital cloud based solution focused on the music and advertising industries. The DMDS solution provides more accountable, effective, and far less costly digital management of broadcast quality media via the Internet. It replaces the physical, satellite and closed network distribution and management of audio and video content, for music, music videos, and advertising to television, radio, media, retailers, and other authorized recipients. The YANGAROO Awards platform is now the industry standard and powers most of North America’s major awards shows.

YANGAROO has offices in Toronto, New York, and Los Angeles. YANGAROO trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under the symbol YOO and in the U.S. under OTCBB: YOOIF.