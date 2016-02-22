YANGAROO EXTENDS SERVICE OFFERING WITH LONG-FORM AD DELIVERY

The company’s expanded capabilities provide one-stop-shop benefits for users looking to send both short and long-form advertising content

TORONTO, CANADA February 22, 2016 – YANGAROO Inc. (TSX-V: YOO, OTC: YOOIF), the leading secure digital media management and distribution company, announces long-form advertising delivery now available through their cloud-based, patented Digital Media Distribution System (DMDS) platform. The new functionality expands the company’s service offerings and positions them for continued growth in the advertising market. The company recently announced 70% increase in advertising revenue in 2015 over the previous year.

Users of the platform are afforded the ability to access one single User Interface (UI) to upload and distribute both short and long-form advertising content digitally to broadcast and cable destinations throughout the United States and Canada. Similar to short-form advertising delivery, YANGAROO’s platform also sends Proof of Delivery (POD) reports to the user, which provide signed confirmation that the destination site has taken action with the content.

“The ability for our customers to manage and send both short and long-form advertising from one single screen is a testament to our steadfast focus on advancing our technology to improve the user’s workflows,” said Richard Klosa, Chief Technology Officer of YANGAROO. “The simplicity of the UI and its ability to provide multiple discreet workflows, asset naming, and PODs, streamlines the delivery process, saves users’ time and money.”

The company has established a destination footprint of more than 16,000 television, radio, media, retailers, and other authorized recipients in the United States and Canada, with 100% market reach in Canada. In addition to the new long-form services, YANGAROO’s platform also provides productions services, such as tagging, encoding, slating, closed captioning, and more. The company provides 24/7 customer service and utilizes encryption to secure advertising content being delivered.

For more information, visit yangaroo.com.

About YANGAROO

YANGAROO is a company dedicated to digital media management. YANGAROO’s patented Digital Media Distribution System (DMDS) is a leading secure B2B digital cloud based solution focused on the music and advertising industries. The DMDS solution provides more accountable, effective, and far less costly digital management of broadcast quality media via the Internet. It replaces the physical, satellite and closed network distribution and management of audio and video content, for music, music videos, and advertising to television, radio, media, retailers, and other authorized recipients. The YANGAROO Awards platform is now the industry standard and powers most of North America’s major awards shows.

YANGAROO has offices in Toronto, New York, and Los Angeles. YANGAROO trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under the symbol YOO and in the U.S. under OTCBB: YOOIF.