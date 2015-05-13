YANGAROO Expands Ad Delivery Service to all Major Broadcast and Cable Destinations in Canada

TORONTO, CANADA May 13, 2015 – YANGAROO, Inc. (TSX-V: YOO, OTC: YOOIF), the leading secure digital media management and distribution company, announces the expansion of their ad delivery service to all major broadcast and cable destinations throughout Canada. Canadian agencies and U.S. based media agencies and advertisers can now easily extend distribution of their advertising content to the Canadian market when utilizing YANGAROO’s state of the art cloud-based platform.

According to Gary Moss, President and CEO of YANGAROO, Inc., “Establishing a comprehensive footprint throughout Canada was something that our customers were asking for and an initiative we were focused on delivering. We have an immediate incremental revenue opportunity by now being able to manage all of our customer’s distribution requirements in our local market. The addition of the Canadian networks has expanded the total number of destinations in our distribution infrastructure to over 16,000, making our platform a substantial and effective solution for wide-ranging ad delivery.”

YANGAROO’s patented and encrypted platform serves as a secure and cost-effective pipeline between agencies and advertisers delivering content to broadcast and cable destinations. In addition to the actual delivery, YANGAROO’s platform provides production services and seamless integration to third party systems such as traffic management, asset naming, asset ID management and more. It also runs multiple quality control checks on all advertising content and ensures it is delivered to the intended destination in their required format; there are over 400 unique formats amongst all destinations.

YANGAROO is continuing to expand their distribution footprint and has signed on 30 new media agencies YTD.

About YANGAROO, Inc.

YANGAROO is a company dedicated to digital media management. YANGAROO’s patented Digital Media Distribution System (DMDS) is a secure cloud-based platform that provides users the ability to leverage technology; automating dozens of steps to streamline content delivery efficiently and effectively. Content, such as music, music videos, and advertising can be quickly distributed to a network of over 16,000 television, radio, media, retailers, and other authorized recipients. The YANGAROO Awards platform is the industry standard and powers most of North America's major awards shows. Learn more at www.yangaroo.com.

YANGAROO has offices in Toronto, New York, and Los Angeles. YANGAROO trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under the symbol YOO and in the U.S. under OTCBB: YOOIF.