Xytech Names Neil Neusten to Lead Business Development for EMEA

September 2, 2015 (Mission Hills, CA/London, UK) Xytech, the leader in facility management software for the broadcast and media industries, has announced that industry veteran Neil Neusten has joined the company as Director of EMEA Business Development. With key installations at major international broadcasters, studios and media services companies, Xytech has seen a growing footprint of customers in the region.

Neusten brings over 30 years of industry experience to his new role. He is responsible for expanding Xytech’s presence in the EMEA market and providing support for the company’s existing roster of top-tier clients. Before joining the company, Neusten served as Vice President, Global OU Business Development, for Encompass Digital Media. Prior to that, he spent over a decade at the Associated Press, as both Head of Technology Resources and Global Events Planning Manager

Greg Dolan, COO of Xytech, commented, “We are delighted to have Neil join us as our global business continues to expand. Our customers in this region are at the forefront of the technical revolution taking place in the media and broadcast industries, and Neil is the perfect person to support their efforts. He has a track record of outstanding service and a depth of knowledge respected throughout the industry. Neil is a valuable addition to Xytech’s EMEA team.”

Neusten will cover the region from Xytech’s London office. “Xytech is engaged in exciting projects throughout the region with an outstanding group of customers, and I’m delighted to be part of this expansive time. This is also an exciting next step for me in my career, and I look forward to working closely with Greg and the team here.” Neusten noted.

About Xytech

Xytech is simplifying the complex operations of broadcasters and media facilities. Redefining the concept of Facility Management Software, Xytech provides total control by integrating resource, order and asset management into one solution. MediaPulse, the company’s industry-leading platform, offers over 35 modules expertly crafted to handle the complicated tasks challenging every facility. With over 450 software deployments in more than 20 countries around the world, Xytech is the preeminent global provider of facility management software. The company has delivered innovative solutions to their media and broadcast customers for over 25 years and has headquarters in Mission Hills, California, with regional offices in New York and London.

For more information, please visit www.XytechSystems.com or call +1.818.698.4900 (US) or +44 (0)20.7903.5170 (UK).www.XytechSystemscom