‘xXx’ Sequel, Aaron Paul's 'The Parts You Lose' announced at Shanghai International Film Festival

The H Collective, a new US-based film finance, production, marketing and distribution company, held a press conference on January 20 at the Jing'an Shangri-la Hotel during the Shanghai International Film Festival where it announced its backing half a dozen projects and has signed production deals with a number of high-profile Hollywood producers.



On the heels of the company’s official launch earlier this week, The H Collective was joined on stage at the event by producers Sid Ganis (Big Daddy, Mr. Deeds, Akeelah and the Bee) & Nancy Hult Ganis (“Pan Am,” Akeelah and the Bee, numerous PBS projects), Mark Johnson& Tom Williams (“Breaking Bad,” Rain Man, The Chronicles of Narnia series) and Joe Roth & Jeff Kirschenbaum (Alice in Wonderland, Maleficent, Oz the Great and Powerful), all of whom will be working with The H Collective to produce projects on its upcoming slate, which include the highly anticipated Untitled xXx sequel, drama A Children’s Song, horror-thriller Raven Road, action-comedy White House Chef and dramatic thriller The Parts You Lose. Actress Ruby Rose, who was in the international blockbuster xXx: Return of Xander Cage and will star in action comedy Three Sisters, was also in attendance.



“I’m extremely happy to be part of The H Collective family from the beginning,” said Sid Ganis. “The company has a great understanding of motion picture investment and an eye for quality productions, and I’m certain we will have a successful relationship.”



Added Joe Roth, “In today’s Hollywood, it requires strong partners to produce and finance such big-budget movies as the xXx series, and The H Collective is a welcome and exciting new company that we look forward to working with.”



“The H Collective has proposed a very clever and original model for making films of all sizes and shapes, and at all price levels,” said Mark Johnson. “We are excited with the challenge of making diverse and arresting films for today’s global audience.”



At the event, The H Collective also announced it will acquire distribution rights to select content. The company has an exclusive partnership with Beijing Culture, an entertainment conglomerate in China, and has secured North and South American rights to three films for which it will handle distribution and marketing. The films include Wolf Warrior 2, the sequel to 2015’s hit film Wolf Warrior, which grossed $80 million in China and is one of the most highly anticipated releases this summer, as well as Hanson and the Beast and A Better Tomorrow 4.