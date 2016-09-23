Xperience the Power: Powersoft to Demonstrate its M-Force System Low Frequency Solution at Special Listening Sessions in Los Angeles

Los Angeles, Calif. – Powersoft, a world-leading manufacturer of professional power amplifiers, continues its Xperience the Power roadshow series with two Los Angeles-based events demonstrating its M-Force linear motor technology, along with several of its other industry-leading power amplification technologies. The events, which coincide with the 141st AES Convention taking place at the end of this month, are open to industry professionals on a first-come, first-served basis (registration details follow).

The sessions will be held on September 28 and 29 at the Mayan Theater, just a short walk from Los Angeles Convention center. They will provide industry professionals with an opportunity to experience Powersoft’s M-Force System — the most powerful single amplifier module ever made, while providing an overview of the company’s M Series, K Series, X Series, Ottocanali and Duecanali.

A presentation on Powersoft’s cutting edge M-Force moving magnet linear motor will be given by Powersoft co-founder Claudio Lastrucci, the visionary behind this landmark innovation in loudspeaker technology. M-Force product manager Massimo Minardi will also be on hand to present and answer questions pertaining to this remarkable amplification system.

M-Force technology was recently implemented as the driving force behind the largest subwoofer system in the world—Avalon Hollywood—and delivers output, efficiency, and low-end reproduction never before possible. In addition to M-Force technology, presenters will discuss the efficiency and reliability attributes of the Class D amplification used across the Powersoft product line.

Industry professionals can register online to attend the event, which is part of Powersoft’s continuing efforts to increase awareness and deepen understanding among industry professional of its innovative technologies and their applications.

• Who: Amplifier manufacturer Powersoft presents Xperience the Power: a demonstration and knowledge session for integrators, sound engineers, manufacturers and industry consultants.

• What: Technology presentation and product demonstration of M-Force System and other groundbreaking Powersoft amplifier solutions with Powersoft co-founder Claudio Lastrucci and product manager Massimo Minardi plus special guests.

• When:Wednesday, September 28: from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (guest presentations at 11am, 1pm, 3pm and 5pm); Thursday, September 29: from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

(guest presentations at 11am, 1pm and 3pm)

• Where: The Mayan Theater, 1038 Hill Street, Los Angeles, CA 90015

Space is limited and is available by advance registration only. For more information or to inquire about attending, please visit http://roadshow.powersoft.it/ or contact Francesco Fanicchi by email at: francesco.fanicchi@powersoft.it