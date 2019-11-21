Music Video Platform XITE Partners with Beachfront to Enable Revenue Automation Across Set-top Box Assets

NEW YORK -- November 21, 2019 -- Today, interactive music video platform XITE -- the leader in music video search, discovery and consumption across platforms -- announced it has partnered with video ad management platform Beachfront to manage, deliver and track XITE’s IPv6-enabled set-top-box video inventory. XITE is betting on Beachfront to improve monetization both now and well into the future, as this first-of-its-kind solution solves a complex, universal challenge with IP addresses.

“In today’s digital media world, you need innovative partners who can solve complex challenges quickly and efficiently, and Beachfront has become a tech and monetization problem-solving lab for us,” said XITE co-CEO Cees Honig. “Beachfront is addressing a major issue for XITE, allowing us to unlock and monetize inventory that was previously under-performing due to broken IPv4-based targeting.”

Advertisers and media buyers have long relied on IPv4 addresses as an identifier for targeting and measurement, but with more IPv6-enabled devices coming online, it’s become more challenging to serve ad campaigns. Beachfront’s IPv6-enablement technology surfaces tracking from IPv6 devices to IPv4 environments, which effectively enables more reliable ad delivery and tracking against both types of IP addresses for media buying and selling partners.

“It’s amazing to work with Cees Honig and a media company that truly ‘gets it’ -- and to have their trust that we aren’t just cobbling together some basic monetization solution,” said Ben Abbatiello, VP of advanced TV at Beachfront, who recently joined the company from SpotX. “Our product team is helping to ease the transition from IPv4-based addresses to IPv6-based identifiers to enable the seamless buying and selling of media across all devices. And in doing so, we’re ensuring XITE is monetizing against its entire total addressable market.”

The XITE solution builds upon a first-to-market offering Beachfront delivered earlier this year when it launched the industry’s only real-time technology solution to plug set-top-box TV inventory into the programmatic demand-side, intermingling traditional TV with digital inventory and making it real-time biddable.

