XFINITY CelebrateBlacktv.com from Comcast Sponsors HelloBeautiful Interludes Live: Jennifer Hudson – Airing June 28 as Part of Black Music Month Celebration

The Academy, Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild and GRAMMY Award-Winning Actress and Recording Artist Serenades Fans with Solo Performances of Classic Hits and New Favorites

SILVER SPRING, MD — June 24, 2014 — TV One viewers will have access to an exclusive private performance with multi award-winning artist and actress Jennifer Hudson when HelloBeautiful Interludes Live: Jennifer Hudson airs on Saturday, June 28 at 9 p.m. ET. The performance, to air as part of the network’s Black Music Month celebration, was filmed in front of a live audience at The Cutting Room in New York City.

As part of a partnership between TV One’s integrated marketing arm One Solution and Comcast, the performance will also be available for streaming on XFINITY CelebrateBlackTV.com – the destination for the best in Black entertainment – on Saturday, June 28, and on video-on-demand for XFINITY cable customers for 30 days beginning (same day). The performance and additional online-only footage – including an introduction by TODAY’s Tamron Hall – will be available on Interactive One’s HelloBeautiful.com, and Celebrate Black TV, and will be promoted across One Solution’s radio, TV and online platforms.

HelloBeautiful Interludes Live: Jennifer Hudson features songs from her new album, as well as classic hits. She covered Whitney Houston too. In addition to her inspiring performance, Jennifer speaks with Interactive One Chief Content & Creative Officer Smokey Fontaine. Topics addressed include her emotional and creative growth, her journey, and how she is now feeling healthy and good about herself.

“Having previously profiled incredible artists that continue to build on their musical repertoire and journey, Jennifer is a perfect fit as we continue to build from one performance to the next, and an ideal talent to showcase as we wrap up Black Music Month,” remarked Peggy Byrd, SVP, Integrated Marketing, One Solution. “In partnership with Comcast’s XFINITY brand, we look forward to bringing this performance to a wider audience, delivering her private, unscripted conversations about her life, career and relationships to viewers seeking the best in Black entertainment – while building further awareness of CelebrateBlackTV.com, and Comcast’s commitment to engaging the Black community.”

This special is the latest example of cross-platform collaboration between TV One and Interactive One that began when the Interludes series – originally only available online – was brought to the TV network in September 2013 with HelloBeautiful Interludes Live: John Legend. Other installments of the series have featured Alicia Keys, Toni Braxton & Babyface and – premiering on June 21 at 10 p.m. ET – Trey Songz.

“Jennifer is a truly captivating performer, vocalist and individual,” said Comcast Senior Director, Multicultural Marketing Jose Velez Silva. “HelloBeautiful and TV One have a reputation for remarkable storytelling and we are thrilled to be associating our brand with Jennifer and One Solution as venues through which Jennifer’s story of strength and success can be told.”

HelloBeautiful Interludes Live: Jennifer Hudson is hosted and executive produced by Mr. Fontaine for Interactive One. Leigh Davenport is the Editorial Director for HelloBeautiful.com and Robyn Greene Arrington is Executive in Charge of Production for TV One.

An embeddable promo for the special can be viewed at HelloBeautiful.com.

Interactive One is the fastest growing and definitive digital resource for the Urban community reaching millions of Black and Latino Americans each month through its suite of social, local radio and content offerings such as HelloBeautiful (www.HelloBeautiful.com), the fastest growing lifestyle resource for today's Urban woman; NewsOne (www.NewsOne.com), which provides up to the minute, comprehensive coverage of newsworthy events relevant to Black Americans across the country and the world; TheUrbanDaily (www.TheUrbanDaily.com), the eyes and ears for the Urban community looking for what's hot online, on the airwaves, in theaters, and on the street; GIANTlife (www.GiantLife.com), for Next Generation tastemakers and icons Elev8 (www.Elev8.com) a site devoted to elevating the mind, body and spirit, ZONA de Sabor (www.Zonadesabor.com), the new online destination for today's urban Latino who wants to stay current on entertainment and celebrity news in the Latino community and our social platform anchored by the iconic BlackPlanet (www.BlackPlanet.com), the newly launched BlackPlanetNEXT (www.BlackPlanetNEXT.com), and the new BlackPlanet RADIO (www.BlackPlanetRadio.com), the digital industry's first social radio website created for the African American community. Interactive One was launched by Radio One, Inc. in 2008 to complement Radio One's existing portfolio of media companies targeting Black Americans. Since its launch, Interactive One has quickly become the #1 online platform for the African American and New Urban community.

Launched in January 2004, TV One (www.tvone.tv) serves more than 57.4 million households, offering a broad range of real-life and entertainment-focused original programming, classic series, movies and music designed to entertain, inform and inspire a diverse audience of adult Black viewers. In December 2008, the company launched TV One High Def, which now serves 14 million households. TV One is owned by Radio One [NASDAQ: ROIA and ROIAK, www.radio-one.com], the largest radio company that primarily targets Black and urban listeners, and Comcast Corporation [(NASDAQ: CMCSA, CMCSK), www.comcast.com], one of the nation's leading providers of entertainment, information and communications products and services. One Solution combines the dynamics of the Radio One, Inc.’s holdings to provide brands with an integrated and effectively engaging marketing approach that reaches 82% of Black Americans throughout the country.