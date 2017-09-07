XenData Launches Managed Service for Microsoft Azure Hybrid Storage

XenData, the global provider of high capacity data storage solutions, launches its managed hybrid cloud service that combines the XenData Cloud File Gateway and Microsoft Azure Storage. The combined XenData – Azure storage solution allows existing file-based applications to use cloud storage without the need for modification. XenData’s Cloud File Gateway has policies that keep frequently accessed files on local storage, which maximizes restore rates and minimizes both cloud access costs and internet bandwidth usage. The new managed hybrid cloud service from XenData simplifies installation and management of the total system, providing one contact point for both technical and billing support.

The XenData Cloud File Gateway is also available to organizations that have their own Azure accounts. In these cases, the gateway subscription may be purchased individually online or via an authorized XenData reseller partner. For organizations that do not have an Azure account, the managed service is an attractive solution. At installation, the complete hybrid storage system is configured by XenData, including setup of the Azure storage subscription. XenData serves as the single point of contact to give technical support for the complete hybrid storage system covering both the XenData Cloud File Gateway and the Azure storage service. For monthly billing, XenData also provides a single contact point for any billing questions related to the bundled Gateway subscription and Azure storage service.

The XenData – Azure storage solution is optimized for creative video, video surveillance, image applications of all types including medical imaging and a wide range of engineering and scientific applications. Benefits include:

Scalable to Petabytes – The content stored in the cloud is unlimited, easily scaling to multiple petabytes, and the data held on local disk can scale to 256 TB. A single gateway can store up to two billion files within the hybrid file

Tailored Local and Cloud Storage Policies – The XenData policies determine which files are written to the cloud, local storage or both. Policy can be granularly set for various file types and folders. Retention policies may also be applied to files that have already been written to the cloud, determining how long files are held on local disk after being written or last

Scheduling Optimizes Internet Bandwidth – Time windows are scheduled so applications can write to local disk while scheduling the upload copy being made to Azure, allowing Internet bandwidth to be optimized when in high

Partial File Restore (PFR) Support – Ideal for creative video applications, only a portion of a large file is required with PFR to create a video clip, avoiding the need to download the entire

Standard File Sharing and Security – Files may be accessed locally or shared via SMB or The local storage volume is fully compliant with the Microsoft security model based on Microsoft Active Directory, allowing for easy introduction into an existing Windows domain or workgroup.

“By introducing a fully managed service, we can deliver a hybrid cloud storage solution that minimizes the need for in-house expertise in our user community,” said Phil Storey, XenData CEO and co-founder. “Yet, we still deliver the benefits of hybrid storage, including fast access to frequently used content from local RAID and virtually unlimited capacity within the cloud.”

Tad Brockway, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Storage at Microsoft Corp. added, “We believe that the XenData Cloud File Gateway combined with Azure provides an attractive hybrid storage solution for a wide range of applications, but especially for media. Now that XenData is complementing the solution with a managed Azure storage service, it will be even easier for users to implement and manage the combined solution and leverage the scale, reliability and global footprint of Azure.”

The hybrid cloud storage system will be demonstrated at the IBC Expo in Amsterdam on the XenData booth in Hall 7, from 15-19 September 2017.

About XenData

XenData is a global provider of professional data storage solutions optimized for creative media and video surveillance applications. Its products include high-capacity storage systems that provide secure long- term retention of video assets on RAID, LTO, optical cartridges and/or the Cloud.

XenData has customers in over 90 countries, including government organizations, large corporations, TV stations and media production companies. For more information visit: www.xendata.com.

