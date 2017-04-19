XenData Launches Hybrid Cloud Storage Optimized for Video Content

Walnut Creek, Calif. – April 19, 2017 –XenData, the global provider of high capacity data storage solutions, launches its Cloud File Gateway that manages a single highly scalable file system across two storage tiers: on-premises RAID and Microsoft Azure blob storage. The storage system allows existing file-based applications to use cloud storage without the need for modification. Its tiering policies keep frequently accessed files on local storage, which minimizes cloud access costs and Internet bandwidth usage.

Optimized for video files, the Cloud File Gateway includes certified integration options for video surveillance and a wide range of media and entertainment applications. It also supports partial file restore, which allows clip creation from large video files without downloading the full file.

The Cloud File Gateway software runs on a Microsoft Windows Server or client computer and the file system is presented as a logical drive letter, which can be accessed locally or as one or more Windows network shares. The gateway provides the following functionality:

Scalable to Petabytes – The content stored in the cloud is unlimited, easily scaling to multiple petabytes, and the data held on local disk can scale to 256 TB. A single gateway can store up to two billion files within the hybrid file

Tailored Local and Cloud Storage Policies – The XenData tiering policies determine which files are written to the cloud, local storage or both. The user can set policy rules for various file types and folders. Timed local disk retention rules may also be applied to files written to the cloud, determining how long files are held on local disk after written or last

Scheduling Optimizes Internet Bandwidth – Time windows are scheduled so applications can write to local disk while postponing a copy being made to Azure, allowing Internet bandwidth to be optimized when in high

Partial File Restore (PFR) Support – Ideal for creative video applications, only a portion of a large file is required with PFR to create a video clip, avoiding the need to download the entire

Standard File Sharing and Security – Files may be accessed locally or shared via SMB or The tiered storage volume is fully compliant with the Microsoft security model based on Microsoft Active Directory, allowing for easy introduction into an existing Windows domain or workgroup.

The Cloud File Gateway can be installed on a Windows Server 2012 R2 server or Windows 10 computer with a local NTFS disk volume that becomes the on-premise storage. Alternatively, it can be added to an existing on-premise XenData LTO or optical archive system.

“Our Cloud File Gateway intelligently manages on-premise and Azure cloud storage to achieve great performance as well as ease of use,” said Phil Storey, XenData CEO and co-founder. “In addition, our hybrid approach optimizes bandwidth utilization and provides almost bottomless storage.”

Tad Brockway, general manager, Microsoft Azure Storage at Microsoft Corp. added, “We are delighted to partner with XenData, and our shared customers in the media archiving and video surveillance markets. The combined solution gives customers the power of XenData as a front-end, unlocking the full capabilities of Microsoft Azure.”

Prices for the gateway start at $125 per month. The Cloud File Gateway will be demonstrated for the first time at the 2017 NAB Show in Las Vegas on the XenData booth, SL14213, from 24-27 April 2017.

About XenData

XenData is a global provider of professional data storage solutions optimized for creative video and video surveillance applications. Its products include high-capacity storage systems that provide secure long- term retention of video assets on RAID, LTO, optical cartridges and/or the Cloud.

XenData has customers in over 50 countries, including government organizations, large corporations, TV stations and media production companies. For more information visit: www.xendata.com.