XenData Launches Cost Effective LTO-7 Video Archive System that Scales to 1.8 PB

As organizations struggle to find cost-effective means for securely retaining increasing quantities of video content, XenData, the global provider of video archive solutions to the media and entertainment industry, today announces the release of the SXL-6500, a new, highly scalable digital video archive system. The SXL-6500 is a turn-key, rack-mount archive combining a powerful XenData SX-550 Series archive server and an Oracle SL150, a highly expandable robotic LTO-7 library.

The base SXL-6500 model consists of a 2RU SX-551 archive server and a 3RU LTO library with two internal LTO-7 drives and 30 slots providing a near-line capacity of 180 TB. The base model also includes 4.8TB of RAID for file caching that enhances performance during archive and restore operations. Furthermore, the near-line LTO capacity can be increased by adding up to nine 2RU expansion modules to the library, with each expansion module including 30 additional LTO slots that provide 180TB of additional capacity. When fully expanded, the SXL-6500 system can accommodate up to 300 slots with a near-line LTO capacity of 1,800 TB, which is equivalent to over 75,000 hours of HD video recorded at 50 Mbits/s.

The SXL-6500 system connects to a network via a 1 GbE or 10 GbE connection that provides a network attached storage (NAS) architecture configured to provide a network share and a standard file-folder interface to both archive and restore files, which allows users to create a folder structure on the archive, just as they would on a disk-based server or disk-based NAS. Users can then drag and drop, copy and paste or use an FTP utility to move files to and from the archive. This is ideal for video applications that do not need the complexity of a media asset management (MAM). In addition, the SXL-6500 has an object storage interface and is compatible with most media asset management systems including Avid Interplay, CatDV, eMAM and MAMs from Apace, axle Video, Evertz, Dalet and Metus.

The system writes to LTO using the LTFS format, allowing cartridge interchange with other vendors, while supporting the spanning of files and folders across cartridges and partial file restores. It also offers the added flexibility to automatically replicate LTO cartridges for data protection and disaster recovery purposes. Furthermore, management of an unlimited number of offline (externalized) cartridges is included, effectively providing an unlimited capacity.

“The SX-6500 provides great scalability and value for money,” said Phil Storey, XenData CEO. “The transition to LTO-7 earlier this year makes LTO an even more attractive option for any creative video professional looking for cost-effective solutions to securely retain large volumes of media.”

The XenData SXL-6500 comes with on-site support in most locations worldwide with pricing starting at $42,850 for the base 180 TB system.

XenData is a leading provider of digital video archiving solutions tailored specifically to serve the media and entertainment industry – with typical customers being video production companies, media departments within large corporations, TV stations and global broadcasters. XenData's solutions range from cost-effective LTO workstation archives to multiple petabyte server systems that manage large LTO or Sony Optical Disc Archive libraries. All XenData archive servers have a network attached storage (NAS) architecture and are compatible with a broad range of third party media applications. They provide the high-performance and functionality required to meet today and tomorrow's demanding digital video applications. With over 1,000 digital video archive systems installed in over 50 countries worldwide, XenData is trusted by some of the largest media companies.