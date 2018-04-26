Marcy Etienne, VP & CFO for Graham Media Group, To Receive MFM's Distinguished CFO Award at Media Finance Focus 2018

Marcy Etienne, Vice President & Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for Graham Media Group, has been selected to receive the Distinguished CFO Award from MFM, the Media Financial Management Association, and its BCCA subsidiary, which serves as the media industry’s credit association.

The award, which pays tribute to a CFO who has made outstanding contributions to the media industry, will be presented at Media Finance Focus 2018, the 58th annual MFM-BCCA conference. The conference will be held from May 21-22 at The Hyatt Regency Crystal City (Arlington, VA). Etienne will be recognized for her industry contributions Tuesday morning May 22, following an 8:00 a.m. breakfast sponsored by Chubb; MFM has endorsed Chubb as the preferred commercial insurer for its members.

In nominating Etienne for the award, Emily L. Barr, President & CEO of Graham Media Group said: “Ask anyone at Graham Media Group about Marcy and you will hear universal praise and respect for her knowledge, compassion, passion for the company and the industry, and her incredible leadership.”

Added Barr, former president and General Manager of Disney/ABC-owned ABC 7 in Chicago, “When I arrived at GMG some five and a half years ago, Marcy was absolutely pivotal to my understanding of the culture and myriad of details necessary for me to successfully assume the CEO role. I can think of no one more respected and deserving of this recognition.”

“In addition to her financial management leadership at Graham Media, Marcy Etienne has dedicated much of her time and talent to industry organizations and efforts, including serving on the boards of MFM, TVMLC, the TV Music Licensing Committee, and Pearl TV LLC,” said Mary M. Collins, President and CEO of MFM and BCCA. “MFM’s Board of Directors was unanimous in giving its support for a colleague and friend whose contributions have helped to further the industry’s financial well-being.”

About Marcy Etienne:

Actively involved in the broadcast industry, Etienne holds the position of Treasurer of Pearl TV LLC. She is also a board member of the Television Music License Committee. An active member of MFM throughout her career, Etienne formerly served on the association’s Board of Directors. Etienne is a Certified Public Accountant and received her BBA Degree from the University of Michigan Business School.

About Media Finance Focus 2018

MFM/BCCA’s annual conference is the primary source of professional education for the media industry’s business and credit management executives, including its digital media, video, games, publishing, broadcasting and broadband telecommunications enterprises. Chaired by Cindy Pekrul, SVP and deputy controller for Turner and vice chair of MFM’s board of directors, and co-chaired by Mike Lavey, SVP/corporate controller for tronc, Inc. and MFM board secretary, Media Finance Focus 2018 will feature presentations from over 150 industry experts, who will provide timely information on topics relevant to media industry finance professionals, including accounting, economic projections, valuations, M&A, taxes, legal, regulatory, and technological developments and internal audit.

BCCA, the media industry’s credit association, will provide a full track of sessions designed to meet the needs of today’s credit and collections professionals. In addition, Media Finance Focus 2018 is collaborating with the Media Industry Tax Group on offering a full track of tax-related topics of interest to the media industry’s tax professionals and the New Media Internal Auditors Association is co-locating its 2018 meeting with the conference, providing its members an opportunity to participate in sessions offered by both events. New in 2018 is a track dedicated to finance professionals working with video games and other entertainment software. The conference will also offer formal and informal networking activities to foster idea sharing and will host an exhibit hall featuring the latest in products and services for addressing the industry’s financial management and credit and collections requirements. Registered participants can earn 19 or more CPE credits. Additional information about Media Finance Focus 2018 may be found on the conference website.

About MFM and BCCA:

Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is the premiere resource for financial professionals for media industry education, networking, and information sharing throughout the U.S. and Canada. More information about MFM is available on its website. Its BCCA subsidiary serves as the media industry’s credit association. BCCA’s revenue management services encompass a variety of credit reports on national and local media advertisers and agencies, including Media Whys, a credit report for media businesses which offers a credit score based on industry-specific aging combined with trade data from Experian or D+B. More information about BCCA is available on its website.