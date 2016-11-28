WWE® and Snickers® Renew Wrestlemania® Partnership

SNICKERS® will once again serve as the exclusive presenting partner of WrestleMania 33, WWE’s pop-culture extravaganza, which will take place Sunday, April 2, 2017 at the Orlando Citrus Bowl and will broadcast live around the world on WWE Network.

SNICKERS’ presenting partnership of WrestleMania 33 is highlighted by custom TV creative produced by WWE for SNICKERS, which will feature WWE Superstars and the brand’s popular ‘You’re Not You When You’re Hungry’ campaign. The creative will appear across WWE’s global digital and social platforms, WWE Network, and on WWE’s flagship TV programs Monday Night Raw® and SmackDown Live® on USA Network, a long-standing SNICKERS partner.

SNICKERS will also leverage WWE’s YouTube channel, the No. 1 sports channel on YouTube, with a complete brand takeover the day of WrestleMania. Additionally, SNICKERS will have promotional activity at WrestleManiaAxxess – WWE’s four-day, interactive fan festival, presence at WWE live events leading up to WrestleMania 33, retail promotions, as well as custom digital and social content, including a Snapchat live story.

“When it comes to displaying the ‘hunger symptoms’ that SNICKERS satisfies, nobody embodies them better than WWE Superstars,” said Allison Miazga-Bedrick, Director, SNICKERS Brand. “We’re back for a second consecutive year as the presenting sponsor of WrestleMania 33 to once again share our ‘You’re Not You When You’re Hungry’ message to an extremely engaged WWE fan base in unique ways.”

“We are excited to partner with SNICKERS for the second straight year as we aim to raise the bar in bringing their award-winning ‘You’re Not You When You’re Hungry’ campaign to life in entertaining ways that only our WWE Superstars can,” said Michelle Wilson, WWE Chief Revenue & Marketing Officer. “As the exclusive presenting partner of one of the biggest sports and entertainment events in the world, SNICKERS will reach our global fan base that consumes content across all platforms.”

Earlier this year, SNICKERS’ WrestleMania 32 presenting partnership resulted in more than 1.5 billion impressions for SNICKERS across WWE’s and NBCUniversal’s global platforms, including TV integrations, digital and social media, retail activation, and appearances by WWE Superstars.

WrestleMania 32 set a new WWE attendance record of 101,763, as fans from all 50 states and 35 countries converged on AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. WrestleMania 32 was also the highest-grossing, most-watched, and most-social event in WWE history.

WrestleMania is more than just a one-day event; it’s a week-long celebration that will stretch throughout the Orlando region. In addition to WrestleMania 33 presented by SNICKERS, other activities will include: WrestleMania Axxess® – WWE’s four-day interactive fan festival at the Orange County Convention Center; the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Amway Center; NXT® TakeOver® at the Amway Center; Monday Night Raw®at the Amway Center; SmackDown® Live at the Amway Center and more than a dozen activities designed to give back to the host community including Be a STAR® anti-bullying rallies, hospital visits and Make-A-Wish events. Additional information on these events will be announced in the future at www.wrestlemania.com.