WWE ADDS JOAQUIN DEL RIVERO AND MAURÍCIO RAMIREZ CUESTA TO MANAGEMENT TEAM IN LATIN AMERICA

WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced the appointment of Joaquin Del Rivero as Vice President & General Manager, Latin America, and MaurÍcio Ramírez Cuesta as Marketing Director, Latin America. These new hires are part of WWE’s broader, deeper commitment in Latin America. Both will be based in WWE’s Mexico City office.

“Mexico and Latin America are strategically important growth markets for us, and we are confident that Joaquin and MaurÍcio will continue to successfully develop the WWE brand and business in the region,” said Ed Wells, WWE Executive Vice President, International. “WWE is committed to expanding internationally, and our presence in Latin America is important to the company’s future growth.”

Del Rivero will lead WWE’s strategic business development initiatives and day-to-day operations in Latin America and work with WWE’s partners across all its lines of the business, including TV, live events, marketing, sponsorship, new media, licensing and merchandising.

Del Rivero brings nearly thirty years of business and marketing experience to WWE, having held leadership roles at brands including Time Warner, NFL, Hasbro, General Electric, Disney, and Procter & Gamble. Del Rivero received an M.B.A. from the University of Edinburgh and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Metropolitan University.

As Marketing Director, Latin America, MaurÍcio Ramírez Cuesta will report to Del Rivero and serve as a key member of the WWE International Marketing team, creating and executing country specific brand campaigns and developing and implementing marketing and promotional strategies for all lines of business, including TV, WWE Network, consumer products and licensing, live events and digital.

With more than 16 years of marketing experience, Cuesta has held key roles at several companies, including Adidas, Grupo Monitor, and Telcel. Cuesta holds both an M.B.A. and Bachelor of Arts in Marketing from Universidad Anáhuac Campus Sur in Mexico City.