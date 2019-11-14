Wurl Powers the Delivery of Hollywire to Samsung TV Plus

PaloAlto, Calif. – November 14, 2019 –Wurl, the leading provider of streaming video distribution and advertising services for connected TV (CTV), today announced that it is working with Hollywire, the leading celebrity news outlet, to deliver the linear 24-7 celebrity news channel to new OTT platforms.

Hollywire is tapping Wurl’s video distribution expertise to power the delivery of its newly launched channel across streaming platforms, including Samsung TV Plus. The partnership means hundreds of hours of celebrity content including interviews, original shows, inside scoops and more will now be delivered to a much broader audience.

“We are leveraging Wurl’s leading technology to deliver our content to our loyal fanbase, as well as reach new viewers on their Samsung Smart TVs,” said Tony Moras, CEO of Hollywire. “Wurl’s business model is ideal for our distribution needs, and its team of experts is able to adapt to any specifications.”

The operations team at Hollywire also cited Wurl’s mass upload capabilities as a key factor in their choice. Moras continued, “While most video delivery services only offer individual video uploads, Wurl provides a mass upload feature which we are capitalizing on to deliver our expansive content portfolio to viewers. This was an incredibly helpful for our launch.”

“Hollywire’s millions of fans can now access the Hollywire channel in a linear format with just an Internet connection,” said Sean Doherty, CEO of Wurl. “Helping our customers get their great content to their viewers is our bread and butter, and we’re excited to have Hollywire join the Wurl Network.”

About Wurl

Wurl operates the market-leading Wurl Network — interconnecting the world’s top video producers, streaming services and advertisers. Wurl makes it effortless for video producers to build global distribution for ad-supported linear channels, live events and VOD. Wurl is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. For more information, visit wurl.com.

About Hollywire

Since its launch in 2010, Hollywire has become the premier destination for pop culture news and celebrity interviews. HW is working with and identifying the next generation of celebrities and global influencers. We provide real awareness and influence with our VIP exclusive 1-on-1 interviews.

For more information on Hollywire visit: https://hollywire.com/

Media Contacts:

Tracey Sheehy

Breakaway Communications for Wurl

wurlpr@breakawaycom.com

212.616.6003

Tony Moras

Hollywire

tony@hollywire.com

310.795.7646