Wurl Launches AdPool, World’s Largest Cross-Platform Advertising Service for Connected TV

PaloAlto, Calif. – October 2, 2019 –Wurl, the leading provider of streaming video distribution and advertising services for connected TV, today announced the general availability of AdPool, a new advertising marketplace enabling video producers to sell their Connected TV (CTV) ad inventory to thousands of advertisers, ranging from global brands to local businesses. The new offering is available today and is a free service for video publishers and CTV platforms that are part of the Wurl Network.

“Wurl’s AdPool has dramatically improved our advertising yield,” said Javier Saralegui, CEO and Founder of Danger TV. “We’re using AdPool to fill a growing portion of our CTV inventory with targeted advertisements at higher prices.”

Premium CTV video publishers use AdPool to complement their existing advertising sales and reduce unsold inventory or as their primary ad sales channel. With AdPool, each ad is individually targeted in realtime for each TV viewer, earning higher fees for video publishers and greater ad buying efficiency for advertisers.

“AdPool was a no-brainer for us,” said Andrew Eisbrouch COO & General Counsel of Law & Crime Network. “As a Wurl customer, AdPool is free and the Wurl team has made integration effortless. We started generating incremental ad revenue on the first day we joined AdPool.”

“Even during our beta, AdPool has provided enormous benefit for our customers,” said Sean Doherty, CEO and co-founder of Wurl. “With billions of CTV ad impressions already being sold on the Wurl Network, AdPool has the scale necessary to attract premium advertisers and increase our customers’ yield from ad-supported streaming.”

