wTVision Uses Blackmagic Design’s DeckLink Products for Its Broadcast and Graphics Solutions

Fremont, CA - January 18, 2018- Blackmagic Design today announced that wTVision is using its DeckLink family of capture and playback devices, as well as a number of other Blackmagic Design products, to provide software-based broadcast and graphics solutions for customers around the world. This use includes the development of a new virtual and augmented reality sports broadcast in Bolivia.

wTVision, a part of global audiovisual giant Mediapro, has become one of the world’s top real-time graphics and playout automation providers. The company creates innovative and extremely effective solutions for the broadcast industry and is focused on software development, graphics design and branding, live operations and human resources outsourcing.

wTVision’s software solutions take advantage of third party hardware systems and use Blackmagic Design’s DeckLink products as the main capture and playback hardware to support its software products. This includes using DeckLink as part of wTVision’s sports, elections, PCR (production control room) and MCR (master control room) solutions, providing all the tools needed for playout automation and live production, including real-time scouting and graphics, video playout control, newsroom system integration, ingest and trim, media asset management and social media.

“We rely on the DeckLink product line to allow us to focus on creating the broadcast industry’s best software. DeckLink cards are incredibly affordable, come in a number of different models and all can be coded under the same API. This gives us the advantage of being able to create software for any customer need because we know that there will be a DeckLink for what we need,” said Mario Sousa, CEO, wTVision.

One of wTVision’s newest uses for DeckLink products is as part of a huge new Bolivian broadcasting facility. Since 2014, in partnership with The Game (football rights owner in Bolivia), wTVision and Mediapro have grown in Bolivia and are now in charge of broadcasting all the main football events that take place in the country: the Bolivian League, the World Cup Qualifiers, the Copa America, the U-20 and U-17 South American Cups and daily sports shows.

As part of the Bolivian broadcasting solution, wTVision has also designed, built and runs two sports news shows, “Sports Noticias” and “Sports Flash,” using a state-of-the-art virtual set and augmented reality multi-camera live broadcasting, which allow newscasters to pass behind, in front of or stay to the side of virtual objects.

This mixture of a virtual set with augmented reality was created using wTVision’s new Graphics Render Engine (R3 Space Engine) controlled by its Studio CG video and graphics playout solution, and DeckLink Duo 2s allow them to use the same render engine for both augmented and virtual sets. The single engine is also used in conjunction with Blackmagic Design’s Ultimatte keyer to place talent and other live objects in the shots in real time.

“We added the Bolivian football league to our portfolio of sports projects back in 2014 and began by providing real-time graphics playout and data collection during the broadcasts. Together with The Game and Mediapro, we have since grown amazingly fast in Bolivia and have done everything from building out and manning three new broadcast production control rooms, a multi-channel master control room and two OB vans, to creating these amazing new virtual and augmented reality shows. We have done all of this using Blackmagic Design products as the backbone for our software,” noted Sousa.

Beyond the virtual set and augmented reality shows in Bolivia, wTVision has used DeckLink products with several of its other solutions, including its FootballStats CG scouting system and on-air graphics controller in more than 300 football matches per year, Studio CG for video and graphics playout in all sports and news shows, ChannelMaker for two 24/7 channels playout automation, wTVision Media Playout Server for video playout, R3 Space Engine for real-time graphics, Media Tools for ingest and trimming software and the wTVision Media Manager for media asset management.

“At wTVision, we have had years of experience designing multi-angle virtual sets, as well as creating animated 3D virtual graphics to be presented on TV shows such as sports, elections, news and entertainment or advertising projects. With these sets and all of our other software packages, we absolutely rely on DeckLink products and Blackmagic Design,” said Sousa.

Press Photography

Product photos of DeckLink, Ultimatte and all other Blackmagic Design products are available at https://www.blackmagicdesign.com/media/images

About wTVision

wTVision creates innovative and extremely effective solutions for the broadcasting industry, focused on software development, graphics design and branding, live operations and human resources outsourcing. Founded in 2001, it has been changing the way people watch TV for more than fifteen years. The company became one of the main real-time graphics and playout automation providers due to its flexible solutions and comprehensive knowledge across different fields within the industry. From small one-time broadcasts to some of the most important competitions on the planet, wTVision takes part in thousands of broadcasts every year and has experience in more than 60 countries. wTVision’s solutions for sports, election coverage, entertainment shows and news are, together with its master control systems, the preferred choice of major TVs and producers all over the world. wTVision has offices in USA, Portugal, Spain, Belgium, France, United Arab Emirates, Brazil, India, Colombia and Bolivia. For more information, please go to www.wtvision.com.

About Blackmagic Design

Blackmagic Design creates the world’s highest quality video editing products, digital film cameras, color correctors, video converters, video monitoring, routers, live production switchers, disk recorders, waveform monitors and real time film scanners for the feature film, post production and television broadcast industries. Blackmagic Design’s DeckLink capture cards launched a revolution in quality and affordability in post production, while the company’s Emmy™ award winning DaVinci color correction products have dominated the television and film industry since 1984. Blackmagic Design continues ground breaking innovations including 6G-SDI and 12G-SDI products and stereoscopic 3D and Ultra HD workflows. Founded by world leading post production editors and engineers, Blackmagic Design has offices in the USA, UK, Japan, Singapore and Australia. For more information, please go to www.blackmagicdesign.com