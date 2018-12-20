‘WTF Baron Davis’ to Have World TV Premiere on Fuse in January

Further expanding its primetime lineup of entertaining and socially-relevant content that attracts a young, multicultural audience, Fuse Media has acquired the exclusive TV rights to WTF Baron Davis.At launch on January 20, 2019 (11pm/ET), the new, eight-episode comedy series starring two-time NBA All-Star Baron Davis and NBA impersonator and social media star Brandon Armstrong (bdotadot5), becomes the first scripted sitcom to have its first-run TV premiere on Fuse.

WTF Baron Davis joins a recently-announced lineup of music culture programming that includes Fuse’s first entry in the adult animation space - Sugar and Toys hosted by multi-platinum rapper and actor KYLE - and returning series Complex x Fuse and T-Pain’s School of Business on Fuse, and Big Boy’s Neighborhood on sister network FM (Fuse Music).

“Fuse’s engagement with our core, young audience has significantly grown over the last year, driven by an enhanced focus on content that embraces their passion for music and youth culture,” said Fuse Media Senior VP of Content Strategy Marc Leonard. “WTF Baron Davis leans into these cornerstones with an outrageous collision of comedy, basketball, social media and music that is sure to engage this hard-to-reach audience.”

WTF Baron Davis centers on retired two-time NBA All-Star Baron Davis who takes BDot, a rising social media phenom, under his wing in an unorthodox mentorship program that often ends in hilarious disaster. Featuring Davis and real-life Instagram star Brandon Armstrong (bdotadot5) as eccentric versions of themselves, WTFBaron Davis depicts the absurd antics that transpire when an opinionated and self-centered celebrity “invests” in the lovable yet incompetent screw-ups who hang around him. Flava Flav, Lamorne Morris (New Girl), Jerry Ferrara (Entourage), and basketball player Nick “Swaggy P” Young will make guest appearances.

WTF Baron Davis is produced by Fullscreen and No Label. Nicholas Thomas, Baron Davis, Laura Allen Fischer, Zennen Clifton and Bryan Smiley serve as Executive Producers. Jenna Cavelle serves as the VP of Production on the No Label side.