WSDG SETS VARIED AES CONVENTION PRESENTATION SCHEDULE

Thursday, Oct. 29, 11:15 am – 12:45 pm: STREAMING FACILITIES… BROADCAST SCALED TO INTERNET NEEDS & FEEDS: Chaired by WSDG co-founder John Storyk, this ninety-minute Panel includes three diverse streaming content producers and, a leading stadium streaming facility designer. Their perspectives on acoustic and technical needs and solutions will provide a unique assessment of today’s streaming field. Participants include Jonathan Talley, Production Manager/Director of Production & Lighting for Le Poisson Rouge, one of NY’s most innovative performance venues; Nick Squire, Principal Recording Engineer, Boston Symphony Orchestra with concert streaming credits from Vivaldi to Sheryl Crow; Dave Pentecost, Director of Technology, Lower East Side Girls Club Airstream Studio, streaming hundreds of WGRL Internet Radio remotes; and, Renato Cipriano, Streaming facility designer for such key Brazilian Olympic Stadiums as Mineirao and Maracana.

Thursday, Oct. 29, 2:15 pm – 4:15 pm: LOW FREQUENCY BEHAVIOR IN SMALL HIGH ACCURACY LISTENING ENVIRONMENTS, Chaired by WSDG Co-founder, John Storyk, this Workshop focuses on observations, design approaches and real world applications currently associated with critical listening and acoustics for small rooms – the most common environment in today’s studio universe. The Panel features: Art Noxon, Physicist/Principal Acoustic Sciences Corp./Tube Trap; Richard Lenz, Principal, RealAcoustix, WSDG partners Renato Cipriano, and Dirk Noy, award-winning Producer/Engineer, Eddie Kramer and, Roger Roschnik, PSI Audio. Collectively, they represent a wide range of theoretical, and hands-on product experience.

Saturday, Oct. 31 10:30 am – 1200 pm: THE PROJECT STUDIO IN THE COMMERCIAL WORLD: This ninety-minute event, chaired by WSDG, co-founder John Storyk, will explore the Project Studio, a category which defies classification. Whether defined in terms of budget, personality, size, market status, or environment, the lines dividing today’s commercial and non-commercial studios have clearly blurred. Panelists Alex Santilli, Founder/Engineer, Spice House Studios, Philadelphia, PA; Carl Tatz, principal designer, Carl Tatz Design, Nashville, TN; David Shinn, Mastering Engineer, SueMedia Productions/VO Studio Design Services; Christian Cooley, Owner/Founder, Leitvox Studios, Miami, FLA, and Sergio Molho, representing Dream Asylum Studios, Miami, will discuss the design goals, strengths, and installation issues encountered during construction of five disparate Project Studios and provide insights into their post-opening success stories.

Saturday, Oct. 31 2:00 pm – 3:30 pm: LOW FREQUENCY BEHAVIOR OF SMALL ROOMS: A companion piece to Thursday’s Low Frequency Behavior Workshop, this Paper will introduce a practical software-based approach for simulating small room acoustic properties, based on the Boundary Element Method (BEM). WSDG Partner, Dirk Noy, Project Managers, Robi Hersberger and Gabriel Hauser, and company co-founder John Storyk will illustrate this paper with a detailed case study of the recent renovation of Paul Epworth’s The Church Studio in London.

“The AES convention is an irreplaceable forum for exchanging knowledge,” remarked WSDG Partner Sergio Molho. “For that reason, we have arranged for the key members of our Global Team including Europe and South America, to convene in NY. In addition to participating in our AES presentations, we will also be holding a series of formal business meetings. The Workshops, Paper Sessions and Panels remain extremely high priorities for us, for acquiring knowledge by attending and for sharing our experience by making formal presentations”, Molho concludes. “They are as important to us as are our Exhibition Hall booth client meetings. We are proud to contribute four events to the 139th Convention.”

WSDG-Walters-Storyk Design Group, a media facility design and consulting firm has collaborated on over 3500 audio /video facilities worldwide. Credits include Jimi Hendrix's Electric Lady Studios (1969); NYC’s Jazz At Lincoln Center and Le Poisson Rouge; broadcast facilities for The Food Network, ESPN, and WNET; major education complexes for NYU, Art Institute and Berklee College of Music, Valencia and Boston (2015 TEC winner); and media rooms for such corporate clients as Hoffman La Roche, Cemex, and Sony. Studio projects include NYC’s Jungle City Studios for award winning engineer, Ann Mincieli and private studios for Green Day (CA), Jay-Z (NY), film composers Carter Burwell (NY) and A.R. Rahman (India), Aerosmith (Boston), Bruce Springsteen (NJ), Alicia Keys (NY), and Paul Epworth’s The Church Studios (London). WSDG principals John Storyk, Beth Walters, Sergio Molho, Silvia Molho, Renato Cipriano, and Dirk Noy lecture frequently at universities and industry events, and contribute regularly to industry publications. WSDG has collaborated with such noted architects as Frank Gehry, Norman Foster and Phillipe Stark. WSDG is a nine-time winner of the NAMM TEC Award for outstanding achievement in Acoustics/Facility Design. The firm maintains offices in New York, Miami, Buenos Aires (Argentina), Belo Horizonte (Brazil) and Basel (Switzerland) with representatives in Barcelona (Spain), Moscow, Guangzhou (China), Florence (Italy), Mexico City, Los Angeles and San Francisco.