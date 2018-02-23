WOWOW Broadens Global Sports Offering Package

WOWOW, Japan’s leading premium pay TV broadcaster, announced today that the company has acquired Japanese streaming rights to 32 ATP World Tour tennis tournaments in 2018 and 35 events in 2019 and 2020. The deal, made with the ATP and ATP Media, continues to solidify WOWOW’s standing as a leader in Japanese broadcasting, delivering the most robust sports programming in Japan.



Under this new deal, WOWOW, which already has broadcast rights to the major Grand Slam tennis tournaments (US Open, French Open, Wimbledon and Australian Open) as well as the Davis Cup, will stream 32 additional tournaments on WOWOW Members On Demand for its viewers in 2018, and 35 additional tournaments in 2019 and 2020. This expanded agreement includes The Nitto ATP Finals, all nine ATP World Tour Masters 1000 tournaments, 10 ATP World Tour 500 tournaments and 12 ATP World Tour 250 tournaments in 2018, and the Nitto ATP Finals, all nine ATP World Tour Masters 1000 tournaments, 12 ATP World Tour 500 tournaments and 13 ATP World Tour 250 tournaments in 2019 and 2020.



WOWOW’s professional tennis streaming coverage will begin on February 26 with two of Japan’s most popular players in action. WOWOW will feature Grand Slam finalist Kei Nishikori’s match at The Abierto Mexicano Telcel tournament in Acapulco, as well as 41st world ranked Yuichi Sugita’s match at The Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.



Players such as Nishikori and Sugita have helped increase the popularity of professional tennis across Japan in recent years. As a result, WOWOW will specifically spotlight matches of popular Japanese tennis players in its coverage throughout next three seasons, as well as showcasing the best of the ATP World Tour tournaments and players.



In addition to professional tennis, WOWOW’s sports offerings include the NBA, LaLiga, LPGA, Six Nations (Rugby), Boxing and more.



About WOWOW



WOWOW is Japan’s leading premium pay TV broadcaster with approximately 2.8 million subscribers and the first 24/7, 3 channel, full-HD broadcaster in Japan. With a focus on quality entertainment and exceptional customer service, WOWOW has seen twelve years of continuous net growth in subscribers. As of July 2011, all of the company’s subscribers are now on a digital subscription, which includes access to WOWOW’s groundbreaking Members On Demand service.



Listed in the First Section of the Tokyo Stock exchange, WOWOW’s subscription offering includes 3 premium Full-HD channels and a streaming service:



WOWOW Prime covers a wide range of genres, including 7 popular overseas TV drama series per week along with our original series, movies, and documentaries. WOWOW Prime is also the official channel for the live broadcasts of both the Oscars and the Grammy Awards in Japan.



WOWOW Live brings exclusive live broadcasts of the world’s greatest sports events along with live concerts and stage performances. Sports featured on WOWOW Live include the NBA, La Liga Española, LPGA, and more. Additionally, WOWOW Live broadcasts ATP tennis tournaments including all four tennis Grand Slam Championships the Australian Open, the French Open, Wimbledon and the US Open.



WOWOW Cinema carries titles from major studios and a lineup of approximately 1400 movie titles from all over the world. WOWOW Cinema provides an experience to the world of cinema through a selective collection of movies.



WOWOW Members On Demand offers subscribers the ability to view our quality programming anywhere and anytime. The streaming service features live events and sports as well as popular series and movies



WOWOW aspires to become a channel where viewers can always encounter something they had never experienced, and by doing so transform the role of television from something that is viewed passively, to a place where new and exciting encounters can be expected.



About the ATP



The ATP is the governing body of the men's professional tennis circuits - the ATP World Tour, the ATP

Challenger Tour and the ATP Champions Tour. With 64 tournaments in 31 countries, the ATP World Tour showcases the finest male athletes competing in the world’s most exciting venues. From Australia to Europe and the Americas to Asia, the stars of the 2018 ATP World Tour will battle for prestigious titles and ATP Rankings points at ATP World Tour Masters 1000, 500 and 250 events, as well as Grand Slams (non ATP events). At the end of the season only the world’s top 8 qualified singles players and doubles teams will qualify to compete for the last title of the season at the Nitto ATP Finals. Held at The O2 in London, the event will officially crown the 2018 ATP World Tour No. 1. For more information, please visit www.ATPWorldTour.com.



About ATP Media:



As the broadcast arm of the ATP World Tour, ATP Media was formed in 1999 as Tennis Properties Limited; providing the centralized exploitation across the ATP World Tour, host broadcast production for the Nitto ATP Finals, Next Gen ATP Finals, ATP World Tour Masters 1000s and world feed production for the ATP World Tour 500s. ATP Media has unrivalled access and expertise in the full-service broadcast production of men’s professional tennis with an end to end solution for global broadcasters incorporating: rights sales, multi-platform production, a global fiber distribution network and a market leading digital archive.



For more information, please visit www.atpmedia.tv.