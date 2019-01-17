WOWOW ACQUIRES EXCLUSIVE JAPAN PAY TV AND STREAMING RIGHTS TO UEFA EURO 2020 FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

WOWOW, Japan’s leading premium pay TV broadcaster, has acquired the exclusive streaming and pay TV rights to broadcast the UEFA EURO 2020 football tournament across Japan. Starting with the opening match on June 12, 2020, WOWOW will broadcast live all 51 matches, leading up to the final on July 12.

In addition to live television broadcasting, WOWOW subscribers will have access to all 51 matches live online as well. Subscribers can also view all the action on-demand upon the completion of each match via WOWOW’s subscription service "WOWOW Members On Demand."

The UEFA EURO Football European Championship is organized by the Union des Associations Européennes de Football (UEFA). In 2020, a record number of European national teams (24) will be competing for the championship in the middle year of the FIFA World Cup (World Cup) year, held once every four years. WOWOW has broadcast the last six UEFA Euro tournaments, dating back to 1996.

UEFA EURO 2020 is being held across Europe for the first time in the competition's 60-year history, with 12 host cities in all. For more information on the tournament, please visit https://www.uefa.com/uefaeuro-2020/

“WOWOW is proud to bring the UEFA EURO 2020 Football Championship to our viewers as we continue to provide world-class sports programming and put the spotlight on an innovative tournament that elevates football to a whole new level,” said WOWOW president Akira Tanaka. “Our mission is to not only bring the best in sports, but to also enhance the sports content and provide viewing options to allow subscribers to see it wherever and whenever they want.”

WOWOW has a long-standing commitment to premium sports programming. In addition to football including La Liga, WOWOW provides exclusive coverage of the UFC as well as the tennis Grand Slam tournaments Roland Garros, Wimbledon, US Open and Australian Open as well as major ATP Tour tournaments throughout the year.

WOWOW will continue to deliver high-quality entertainment with the aim of enhancing new viewing services under the concept of the corporate message "as much as you can see, new encounter".

WOWOW is Japan’s leading premium pay TV broadcaster with approximately 2.8 million subscribers and the first 24/7, 3 channel, full-HD broadcaster in Japan. With a focus on quality entertainment and exceptional customer service, WOWOW has seen nine years of continuous net growth in subscribers. As of July 2011, all of the company’s subscribers are now on a digital subscription, which includes access to WOWOW’s groundbreaking Members On Demand service.

Listed in the First Section of the Tokyo Stock exchange, WOWOW’s subscription offering includes 3 premium Full-HD channels and a streaming service:

WOWOW Prime covers a wide range of genres, including 7 popular overseas TV drama series per week along with our original series, movies, and documentaries. WOWOW Prime is also the official channel for the live broadcasts of both the Oscars and the Grammy Awards in Japan.

WOWOW Live brings exclusive live broadcasts of the world’s greatest sports events along with live concerts and stage performances. Sports featured on WOWOW Live include the NBA, La Liga Española, LPGA, and more. Additionally, WOWOW Live broadcasts all four tennis Grand Slam Championships including the Australian Open, the French Open, Wimbledon and the US Open.

WOWOW Cinema carries titles from major studios and a lineup of approximately 1400 movie titles from all over the world. WOWOW Cinema provides an experience to the world of cinema through a selective collection of movies.

WOWOW Members On Demand offers subscribers the ability to view our quality programming anywhere and anytime. The streaming service features live events and sports as well as popular series and movies

WOWOW aspires to become a channel where viewers can always encounter something they had never experienced, and by doing so transform the role of television from something that is viewed passively, to a place where new and exciting encounters can be expected.