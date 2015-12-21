WOWOW ACQUIRES EXCLUSIVE BROADCAST RIGHTS TO HIT

WARNER BROS. TV SERIES BLINDSPOT

SERIES RECENTLY RENEWED FOR SECOND

SEASON BY NBC IN THE U.S.

Tokyo, Japan – December 21, 2015 – WOWOW, Japan’s leading premium pay TV broadcaster, revealed today that the company has acquired exclusive Japanese broadcast rights to the hit TV series – Blindspot from Warner Bros. International Television Distribution. The deal continues to solidify WOWOW’s standing as a leader in Japanese broadcasting, delivering the hottest new programming from Hollywood studios.

Blindspot will premiere in Japan on WOWOW in May 2016. The #1 new series this fall, Blindspot was recently renewed by NBC for a second season in the U.S., just weeks after receiving a full-season order from the network.

The action-thriller centers on hardened FBI agent Kurt Weller, who is drawn into a complex conspiracy when an amnesiac Jane Doe is found in New York’s Times Square covered in a series of cryptic tattoos ... including Weller’s name on her back. As Weller and his teammates at the FBI – among them, wartime vet Edgar Reade, the secretive Tasha Zapata and Assistant Director Mayfair – begin to investigate the veritable treasure map that are Jane Doe's tattoos, they are drawn into a high-stakes underworld that twists and turns through a labyrinth of secrets and revelations. The information they uncover might ultimately change the world. At the center of this mystery is the relationship between Weller and Jane Doe. With every passing day, Jane unveils a new skill or a hidden talent without understanding its origin, while Weller is drawn deeper into his troubled, complicated relationship with this enigmatic woman. They both strive to make a connection, unaware of the dangerous blindspot that threatens them.

Blindspot stars Sullivan Stapleton (300: Rise of An Empire, Gangster Squad, Animal Kingdom), Jaimie Alexander (Thor films, The Last Stand), Rob Brown (Treme, The Dark Knight Rises, Coach Carter), Audrey Esparza (Public Morals, Black Box), Ashley Johnson (The Killing), Ukweli Roach (The Royals) and Academy Award® nominee Marianne Jean-Baptiste (Without a Trace).

From Berlanti Productions (The Flash, Arrow, Supergirl) in association with Warner Bros. Television, Blindspot was created by Martin Gero (The L.A. Complex) and is executive produced by Gero, Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl), Sarah Schechter (The Mysteries of Laura), Mark Pellington (Cold Case, Arlington Road) and Marcos Siega (The Following). The series is distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. International Television Distribution.

WOWOW’s audience is already familiar with Sullivan Stapleton as the TV broadcaster currently airs Cinemax’s thriller Strike Back in which he stars alongside Philip Winchester (The Player, Flyboys, In My Sleep) and Michelle Lukes (Alexander, Doctors).

The acquisition marks the third major Hollywood studio pick-up in the last two months for WOWOW, following the acquisition of Sony’s The Player and CBS’s Zoo.

About WOWOW

WOWOW is Japan’s leading premium pay TV broadcaster with approximately 2.7 million subscribers and the first 24/7, 3 channel, full-HD broadcaster in Japan. With a focus on quality entertainment and exceptional customer service, WOWOW has seen nine years of continuous net growth in subscribers. As of July 2011, all of the company’s subscribers are now on a digital subscription, which includes access to WOWOW’s groundbreaking Members On Demand service.

Listed in the First Section of the Tokyo Stock exchange, WOWOW’s subscription offering includes 3 premium Full-HD channels and a streaming service:

WOWOW Prime covers a wide range of genres, including 7 popular overseas TV drama series per week along with our original series, movies, and documentaries. WOWOW Prime is also the official channel for the live broadcasts of both the Oscars and the Grammy Awards in Japan.

WOWOW Live brings exclusive live broadcasts of the world’s greatest sports events along with live concerts and stage performances. Sports featured on WOWOW Live include the NBA, La Liga Española, LPGA, UFC, and more. Additionally, WOWOW Live broadcasts all four tennis Grand Slam Championships including the Australian Open, the French Open, Wimbledon and the US Open.

WOWOW Cinema carries titles from all major studios and a lineup of approximately 1400 movie titles from all over the world. WOWOW Cinema provides an experience to the world of cinema through a selective collection of movies.

WOWOW Members On Demand offers subscribers the ability to view our quality programming anywhere and anytime. The streaming service features live events and sports as well as popular series and movies

WOWOW aspires to become a channel where viewers can always encounter something they had never experienced, and by doing so transform the role of television from something that is viewed passively, to a place where new and exciting encounters can be expected.

