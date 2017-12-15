WOWOW ACQUIRES EXCLUSIVE BROADCAST RIGHTS TO ACCLAIMED TV SERIES “THE GOOD DOCTOR” FROM SONY PICTURES TELEVISION Tokyo, Japan – December 15, 2017 – WOWOW, Japan’s leading premium pay TV broadcaster, revealed today that the company has acquired exclusive Japanese broadcast rights to the acclaimed TV series – “The Good Doctor” from Sony Pictures Television. The deal continues to solidify WOWOW’s standing as a leader in Japanese broadcasting, delivering the hottest new programming from Hollywood studios. “The Good Doctor” just earned a Golden Globe® nomination for Best Actor in a Drama series for star Freddie Highmore. The series, which currently airs on ABC in the U.S. will premiere in Japan on WOWOW in April 2018. “The Good Doctor” is an American medical-drama television series, developed by David Shore and based on the 2013 South Korean series of the same name. The show is produced by Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios, in association with production companies Shore Z Productions, 3AD, and Entermedia. David Shore serves as showrunner and Daniel Dae Kim is an executive producer. The series stars Freddie Highmore as Shaun Murphy, a young autistic surgeon who has savant syndrome and relocates from a quiet country life to join the surgical unit at the prestigious San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital -- a move strongly supported by his mentor, Dr. Aaron Glassman. Having survived a troubled childhood, Shaun is alone in the world and unable to personally connect with those around him, but he finds his niche using his extraordinary medical skill and intuition to save lives and challenge the skepticism of his colleagues. Antonia Thomas, Nicholas Gonzalez, Beau Garrett, Hill Harper, Richard Schiff, and Tamlyn Tomita also star in the show. “The Good Doctor” was ordered to series in May 2017. In October 2017, ABC picked up the series for a full season of 18 episodes. The series is primarily filmed in Vancouver, British Columbia. About WOWOW WOWOW is Japan’s leading premium pay TV broadcaster with approximately 2.8 million subscribers and the first 24/7, 3 channel, full-HD broadcaster in Japan. With a focus on quality entertainment and exceptional customer service, WOWOW has seen nine years of continuous net growth in subscribers. As of July 2011, all of the company’s subscribers are now on a digital subscription, which includes access to WOWOW’s groundbreaking Members On Demand service. Listed in the First Section of the Tokyo Stock exchange, WOWOW’s subscription offering includes 3 premium Full-HD channels and a streaming service: WOWOW Prime covers a wide range of genres, including 7 popular overseas TV drama series per week along with our original series, movies, and documentaries. WOWOW Prime is also the official channel for the live broadcasts of both the Oscars and the Grammy Awards in Japan. WOWOW Live brings exclusive live broadcasts of the world’s greatest sports events along with live concerts and stage performances. Sports featured on WOWOW Live include the NBA, La Liga Española, LPGA, and more. Additionally, WOWOW Live broadcasts all four tennis Grand Slam Championships including the Australian Open, the French Open, Wimbledon and the US Open. WOWOW Cinema carries titles from major studios and a lineup of approximately 1400 movie titles from all over the world. WOWOW Cinema provides an experience to the world of cinema through a selective collection of movies. WOWOW Members On Demand offers subscribers the ability to view our quality programming anywhere and anytime. The streaming service features live events and sports as well as popular series and movies WOWOW aspires to become a channel where viewers can always encounter something they had never experienced, and by doing so transform the role of television from something that is viewed passively, to a place where new and exciting encounters can be expected. About Sony Pictures Television Sony Pictures Television (SPT) is one of the television industry’s leading content providers, producing and distributing programming worldwide in every genre and for every platform. In addition to managing one of the industry’s largest libraries of award-winning feature films, television shows and formats, SPT is home to a thriving global production business operating 22 wholly-owned or joint venture production companies in 12 countries around the world. Sony Pictures Television is a Sony Pictures Entertainment Company.