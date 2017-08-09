The worth seeing Cine Mexicano’s August Solid Films
West Palm Beach, FL – August 9, 2017 – Cine Mexicano, the country’s top-rated Spanish-language movie network featuring commercial-free programming that includes Mexicanrancheras, comedies, and action films, announced the network premiere of six action-packed films that promise to be captivating, highly entertaining and absolutely worth seeing.
“Cine Mexicano is well-known for its bold and daring content, which is why this month we have put together a collection of Mexican films brimming with unmatched excitement,” stated Jesus Piñango, Director of TV Content Strategy at Olympusat. “I’m confident that these movies are going to enjoy great success within the Hispanic community.”
The contemporary Mexican movies that will premiere this month on Cine Mexicano are: Extrema Obsesión (8/13/2017), Se Enamoró del Dinero (8/16/2017), Halcón Negro, (8/20/2017), Diamantes Colombianos (8/23/2017), El Último de la Texana (8/27/2017) and Las Reinas de la Mafia (8/30/2017).
Extrema Obsesión
August 13, 2017 at 10 p.m. EST
Director: José Luis Vera
Cast: Alejandro Vidal, Jessica Ortiz
Synopsis: Extrema Obsesión tells the story of a self-centered bodybuilder whose personal frustrations, marital problems and egocentric behavior led him to a life of violence, drug abuse, and extreme obsessions.
Se Enamoró del Dinero
August 16, 2017 at 10 p.m. EST
Director: Alonso Ortiz Lara
Cast: Sonia Torres, Cirano Armas
Synopsis: Se Enamoró del Dinero follows the events after two different scammers risked everything, including the safety of their children, to obtain power and wealth.
Halcón Negro
August 20, 2017 at 10 p.m. EST
Director: Omar Saldaña
Cast: Omar Saldaña, Paco Saldaña, Romy Castillo
Synopsis: Halcón Negro follows the adventures of a mysterious vigilante who fights crime in one of the most dangerous cities in the regions.
Diamantes Colombianos
August 23, 2017 at 10 p.m. EST
Director: Oscar González
Cast: Erick del Castillo, Toño Infante, Claudia Bernal
Synopsis: Diamantes Colombianos tells the story of Franky, a diamond thief who ripped off his boss to start betting on street fights and illegal boxing matches. However, in the underground world nothing goes unnoticed.
El Último de la Texana
August 27, 2017 at 10 p.m. EST
Director: Oscar González
Cast: Miguel Ángel Rodríguez, Roberto Ballesteros, Claudia Bernal
Synopsis: El Último de la Texana follows the story of a notorious womanizer who found himself in deep trouble after a group of infuriated husbands goes after him seeking revenge against the man who seduced their wives.
Las Reinas de la Mafia
August 30, 2017 at 10 p.m. EST
Director: Rafael Sánchez
Cast: John Solis, Armando Zamarripa, Israel López
Synopsis: A story of greed and ambition, Las Reinas de la Mafia tells the story of a group of women who betrayed their boss giving rise to an unprecedented bloodbath.
Cine Mexicano is owned and operated by Olympusat, Inc., and it’s currently available nationwide on most cable providers.
For more information on Cine Mexicano’s programming, including tune in dates and times, please visitcinemexicano.tv.
