The worth seeing Cine Mexicano’s August Solid Films

West Palm Beach, FL – August 9, 2017 – Cine Mexicano, the country’s top-rated Spanish-language movie network featuring commercial-free programming that includes Mexicanrancheras, comedies, and action films, announced the network premiere of six action-packed films that promise to be captivating, highly entertaining and absolutely worth seeing.

“Cine Mexicano is well-known for its bold and daring content, which is why this month we have put together a collection of Mexican films brimming with unmatched excitement,” stated Jesus Piñango, Director of TV Content Strategy at Olympusat. “I’m confident that these movies are going to enjoy great success within the Hispanic community.”

The contemporary Mexican movies that will premiere this month on Cine Mexicano are: Extrema Obsesión (8/13/2017), Se Enamoró del Dinero (8/16/2017), Halcón Negro, (8/20/2017), Diamantes Colombianos (8/23/2017), El Último de la Texana (8/27/2017) and Las Reinas de la Mafia (8/30/2017).

Extrema Obsesión

August 13, 2017 at 10 p.m. EST

Director: José Luis Vera

Cast: Alejandro Vidal, Jessica Ortiz

Synopsis: Extrema Obsesión tells the story of a self-centered bodybuilder whose personal frustrations, marital problems and egocentric behavior led him to a life of violence, drug abuse, and extreme obsessions.

Se Enamoró del Dinero

August 16, 2017 at 10 p.m. EST

Director: Alonso Ortiz Lara

Cast: Sonia Torres, Cirano Armas

Synopsis: Se Enamoró del Dinero follows the events after two different scammers risked everything, including the safety of their children, to obtain power and wealth.

Halcón Negro

August 20, 2017 at 10 p.m. EST

Director: Omar Saldaña

Cast: Omar Saldaña, Paco Saldaña, Romy Castillo

Synopsis: Halcón Negro follows the adventures of a mysterious vigilante who fights crime in one of the most dangerous cities in the regions.

Diamantes Colombianos

August 23, 2017 at 10 p.m. EST

Director: Oscar González

Cast: Erick del Castillo, Toño Infante, Claudia Bernal

Synopsis: Diamantes Colombianos tells the story of Franky, a diamond thief who ripped off his boss to start betting on street fights and illegal boxing matches. However, in the underground world nothing goes unnoticed.

El Último de la Texana

August 27, 2017 at 10 p.m. EST

Director: Oscar González

Cast: Miguel Ángel Rodríguez, Roberto Ballesteros, Claudia Bernal

Synopsis: El Último de la Texana follows the story of a notorious womanizer who found himself in deep trouble after a group of infuriated husbands goes after him seeking revenge against the man who seduced their wives.

Las Reinas de la Mafia

August 30, 2017 at 10 p.m. EST

Director: Rafael Sánchez

Cast: John Solis, Armando Zamarripa, Israel López

Synopsis: A story of greed and ambition, Las Reinas de la Mafia tells the story of a group of women who betrayed their boss giving rise to an unprecedented bloodbath.

Cine Mexicano is owned and operated by Olympusat, Inc., and it’s currently available nationwide on most cable providers.

For more information on Cine Mexicano’s programming, including tune in dates and times, please visitcinemexicano.tv.