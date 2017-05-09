Worldstage Lighting Expands Product Offerings with Cineo Lighting

NEW YORK, MAY 9, 2017 - Cineo Lighting, a leader in the production of lighting systems for the motion picture, television and photography industries, has announced that WorldStage Lighting, a division of full-service video, audio and lighting provider WorldStage, has expanded its inventory of Cineo Lighting equipment with HSX and new MavX units.





WorldStage, whose primary markets are broadcast, live events and corporate events, supports the lighting needs of several NBC programs, including The Today Show, The Tonight Show, Late Night with Seth Myers, MSNBC and SNL. The company also rents and sells Cineo Lighting equipment to MTV, The Daily Show on Comedy Central, Amazon TV productions, Cake Boss, Doctor Oz and others.



The Tonight Show has been one of the biggest fans of Cineo Lighting according to WorldStage, renting the HSX compact fixtures for use in outdoor remote operations from 30 Rockefeller Plaza. The HSX units feature 25,000 lumen output, as well as the same color rendering and extended deep-red spectrum as Cineo's Remote Phosphor Technology (RPT) fixtures.



"Our rental and sales customers love Cineo products because nothing else out there delivers the same quality of brightness and even a field as Cineo," says Derek Abbott project manager for WorldStage. "The quality is what people have been responding to and we agree. We've always enjoyed the Cineo products. The variable color temperature of the HSX and the MavX make them the perfect LED panels for us."



Abbott says the ease with which color temperature and brightness can be achieved with the new products cannot be understated. With the ease of use and versatility of the products, along with the actual range of color temperature and brightness, the HSX and MavX fixtures are ideal additions to WorldStage's offerings.



"WorldStage expanding its inventory of Cineo lighting products is a win-win," says Rich Pierceall, CEO, Cineo Lighting. "This is a mutually beneficial relationship that presents long-term benefits for both parties involved. We are ecstatic to continue seeing all the applications where WorldStage utilizes HSX and MavX fixtures."





WorldStage just took delivery of its first MavX units, a color-tunable mid-power soft light built on the award-winning Cineo Maverick line. MavX provides all the color rendering and output benefits of RPT, while offering the ability to dynamically color tune from 2700K to 6500K, with accurate presets at 3200K, 4300K and 5600K.





"The customer service from Cineo Lighting has been spectacular," adds Abbott, specifically noting the efforts of Tom Yuhas, sales director - eastern region, Canada, Latin America. "If we have a question, Tom's always available to provide an answer."





About Cineo Lighting

Cineo Lighting, LLC was founded to produce the highest quality lighting systems available for the motion picture, television, and photography industries. By pioneering cutting-edge technologies, Cineo creates high-output, compact light sources for image capture, in all power ranges, which exceed the capabilities of traditional lighting tools. For more information, please visit www.cineolighting.com.