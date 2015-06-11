World’s Fastest LED Video Wall Scaling From Calibre

See Calibre UK at the Kramer Electronics USA, Inc Booth 3443 at InfoComm 2015

At InfoComm 2015, Calibre will launch major innovations utilizing their HQUltra, the world’s fastest single-channel 4K presentation switching performance technology. The powerful HQView770 scaler-switcher utilizes in-house developed virtual-ASIC video processing technology that provides three functions in one product.

In Projection Mode, HQUltraWarp offers real-time adjustable 4K warp & blend for fast easy screen calibration.

In LED mode HQUltra provides extremely powerful LED-optimized 4K scaling with a pixel-accurate algorithm that preserves image detail even with significant downscale, a key requirement for driving LED videowalls with good quality images.

In Presentation mode HQUltraFast gives the user unprecedented switching speeds, changing visually instantly between input channels in 0.25 seconds. HQUltra technology promises to dramatically change current video scaling and switching.

The 11 video inputs and four identical video outputs include 4K HDMI with 4K50 & 4K60 4:2:0 support, HDBaseT and 3G HD-SDI.

Also known as the Kramer VP-798, the global launch will be from Kramer Electronics USA at Booth 3443 at InfoComm 2015.

Tim Brooksbank, Chairman at Calibre says: “The HQView770 incorporates HQUltra fast switching, offering projection and LED video wall users with a high-performance, fast switching offering without breaking the bank. It’s the ultimate live events scaler-switcher.”

www.calibreuk.com