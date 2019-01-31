WORK Microwave Introduces World's First Commercial V-Band Frequency Converters

HOLZKIRCHEN, Germany — Jan. 30, 2019 — WORK Microwave, a worldwide leading manufacturer of advanced satellite communications equipment, today announced the availability of the industry's first V-Band frequency converters as a qualified product. The converters are available in various dimensions of outdoor housings and cover the full ITU uplink bandwidth range from 47.20 to 51.40 GHz, providing a full 4 GHz of bandwidth. As global consumption of bandwidth-intensive data and broadcast services increases, higher throughput satellites will be a requirement in the future. By offering V-Band-ready equipment, WORK Microwave is helping the satellite industry tackle this important challenge.

"Over the years, we have seen the industry move into new bands, from C- to Ku- and Ka-Band, in order to relieve pressure on available bandwidth. Now, it's time to make use of the tremendous potential of future-forward technology like the V-Band," said Matthias Stangl, director of analog satcom products at WORK Microwave. "Our V-Band converters set the benchmark for innovation thanks to a unique feature set and readiness to deploy in the real world. We are excited to lead this industry initiative and address the emerging commercial need for high-frequency Satcom equipment."

Offering the first commercial delivery of V-Band converters validates WORK Microwave's position as the industry's leading provider of Satcom equipment. WORK Microwave's converters offer unrivalled features and performance, including excellent phase noise, gain flatness, spurious response, group delay, and a multichannel architecture that allows wider coverage of each frequency band.

About WORK Microwave (www.work-microwave.com)

Headquartered in Holzkirchen (near Munich), Germany, and comprised of four operating divisions —Satellite Communication, Navigation Simulators, Defence Electronics, and Sensors and Measurement — WORK Microwave leverages over 30 years of experience to anticipate market needs and apply an innovative and creative approach to the development of frequency converters, DVB-S2/S2X equipment, and other digital signal processing technologies while maintaining the highest standards for quality, reliability, and performance.

WORK Microwave's Satellite Communication division develops and manufactures high-performance, advanced satellite communications equipment for telecommunications companies, broadcasters, integrators, and government organizations that are operating satellite earth stations, satellite news gathering vehicles, fly-aways, and other mobile or portable satellite communication solutions.

